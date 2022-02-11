Late Denis Forde was known as Cork soccer's Jimmy Magee

THE Cork soccer community lost one of its unsung heroes following the recent passing of well-known former Fords’ employee and popular local historian Denis Forde.

Born in the heart of the Southside in Prosperity Square before moving to Greenmount Avenue, the family home which is still occupied by his sister-in-law Mary, Denis, one of eight siblings, played schoolboy football with St Joseph’s. He was thrust into employment with the Ford motor company on the Marina at the tender age of 14 after the devastating blow of losing his father Timmy who died as the result of an accident at the company’s factory in Lemington Spa, England.

During his 42 years working with the burgeoning Cork assembly plant, he played with a variety of clubs including Grattan United, Castleview, Crusaders, Lee United, College Rovers, Albert Rovers and later the Fords works team who had tenures in the Munster Senior League and Cork Shipping League. He even managed to fit in spells with Sunnyside Rangers and Dagenham during his brief sojourn with the sister company in England in the '50s.

DREAM

His return to Leeside coincided with winning a Munster Senior League and Intermediate Cup medal with Alberts in 1953 which afforded him the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream of playing in the FAI Senior Cup. He starred up front in the thrilling 1-1 draw with Dublin kingpins Bohemians in Dalymount Park in 1954.

It was while in England that he fine-tuned his writing skills by seeking out the memories of Cork greats who resided there, like Ginger McCarthy, captain of the successful Greenmount FAI Minor Cup team of 1935. He became synonymous with helping to perpetuate the memory of the great Fordsons’ teams of the 1920s. He even managed to procure the match ball from Fordsons’ famous cup final win over Shamrock Rovers in 1926, the first Cork club to do so, from former MD Edward Grace in Detroit in 1970.

Denis Forde receiving the returned 1926 match ball from Mr EL Clarke (Fords) in 1970.

After his retirement, he became a regular contributor to the Ford Times, the factory magazine before the plant ceased operations in Cork in 1984. He further enhanced his reputation by compiling excellent club histories on Temple United, St Mary’s, Castleview and Rockmount.

He continued to be actively involved in local football and was a founder member of the Knockheeney, Faranree and Gurranabraher Street Leagues which were the precursor of Cork Schoolboys League. He went on to become chairman of Cork Hibernians’ Supporters Club during the club’s hugely successful 1970s era.

He built up a huge memorabilia collection and was affectionately known as Cork’s Jimmy Magee.

On a family visit to Stevenage, he displayed his remarkable knowledge to a stunned gathering when shown the programme cover of the historic 1953 England-Hungary international at Wembley. Not alone was he able to name out the starting home 11 but also the Hungarian squad!

He was a popular recipient at the AUL Cork Soccer Awards at the Kiln in 2007 entering the Hall of Fame. Many thanks to his son Vincie who gave great service to Castleview FC and Plunkett Carter for the information provided.

Heartfelt condolences are extended to his sons, Timmy, Frances, Pat and Vincie, daughters Catherine, Denise and Linda and extended family. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.