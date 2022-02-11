Baptism of fire for new Cork ladies football boss Shane Ronayne

IT’S a baptism of fire for new Cork ladies football manager Shane Ronayne tomorrow.

He makes the long trip to Meath with his side to take on the All-Ireland champions in the opening round of the Lidl National Football League, throw-in 1.30pm at Páirc Tailteann.

Ronayne has taken over from Ephie Fitzgerald and he couldn’t have asked for a much tougher start to his Cork managerial career.

He was involved as a selector under Eamonn Ryan a number of years ago, but this is his first time wearing the bainisteoir’s bib and he is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

Cork last won the Brendan Martin Cup in 2016, Fitzgerald’s first year at the helm, but since then they’ve had to play second fiddle to an outstanding Dublin side who won four in a row, and before last season when Meath took the ultimate honour.

Since that win in 2016 Cork have lost two finals and three semi-finals which shows a magnificent level of consistency under Fitzgerald and on a number of those occasions Lady Luck wasn’t on their side.

Last year will be fresh in Cork’s memory as they conceded two late goals to lose out in the semi-final to Meath and this is their first chance to avenge that loss.

With a large number of that team featuring again this season, it is sure to be a motivating factor for Cork tomorrow and on the opposite side, Meath are determined to show they are not a one-season wonder.

Speaking recently, Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan, two of the stars of the Meath side, said that they are well aware of the pressures they will be under this year as champions. But as a squad they are determined to show they are far from a one-off side, starting with their clash against the Rebels.

Ronayne has made no secret that his aim is to bring the All-Ireland title back to Leeside and hopefully start another run of success for Cork, but he will be well aware that’s easier said than done.

In that regard, he wants to use the league to bring in some players and give them a run and they won’t get a much tougher test than this.

And it doesn’t get any easier the following week, with a trip to Croke Park to take on Dublin, before they round off the group stages with a home tie against Waterford.

Kinsale's Faye Ahern, left, and Aghada's Rachel Leahy who have been called into the panel for the coming season.

Earlier this week the league panel was announced with a number of new players and a few returning ones included.

New to the panel are young players like Faye Ahern, Rachel Leahy and Laura Fitzgerald. The latter has been a goal-scoring machine for Mourneabbey and in their Munster and All-Ireland campaign raised the green flag 11 times in four matches.

However, like the other Mourneabbey players on the panel, she will not feature this weekend as they take a break following their club championship campaign.

Caoimhe Moore, right, who is back in the Cork panel for the Lidl National Football League. She is pictured with Orlagh Farmer, one of the experienced members of the Cork set up.

Returning to the panel are players like Caoimhe Moore and Sarah Leahy, the former returning from injury.

Speaking ahead of his first game as Cork manager, a tough away tie against Meath, Ronayne said: “It will be tough, but it also might be an opportunity to atone for the loss in the All-Ireland semi-final last year; we are looking forward to it.

“We are short a few players who would normally be with us, but there are a lot of players who have put in a lot of work since we went back and they are looking forward to the challenge tomorrow.

We will give it a right so and see can we upset the odds and win away against the All-Ireland champions.

There was a very good response to the trials process and the likes of Caoimhe, Faye, Dara Kinry, and Chloe Collins all came in.

“Some are coming back and some are there for the first time.

“It’s a big squad for the moment and it may be all there for the year but for now we are very happy with it.

“They are all putting in a huge effort and we have a good blend of youth and experience, which I think is going to be very important.”