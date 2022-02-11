Cork jockeys have secured some of the best rides for Cheltenham

CORK jockeys look set for a fruitful Cheltenham Festival as the biggest national hunt meeting of the year approaches.

Paul Townend and Davy Russell will ride a string of fancied horses on the evidence of the two-day Leopardstown Festival last weekend.

Across the water, Aidan Coleman will also have plenty of big rides at the Cotswolds while Jonathon Burke, Adrian Heskin and Darragh O’Keeffe will hope to enter the famed winners enclosure.

Champion Jockey Paul Townend received another significant boost this week with the news that Appreciate It will head to Cheltenham and attempt the lower the colours of the mighty Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle.

It’s a real mouth-watering prospect and the highlight of day one of the meeting.

Following an injury setback earlier in the season Willie Mullins revealed that last year’s Supreme Festival winner Appreciate It is now back in full work and will be aimed at the Champion Hurdle.

Appreciate Its chasing career was put on hold after suffering a setback earlier in the season and he has not been seen since his explosive 24-length victory in last year's Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Despite that lengthy absence, the eight-year-old is just 4-1 with the sponsors to inflict a first defeat on Honeysuckle at the festival next month and Mullins is happy to go there without the benefit of a run.

Ireland's 15-time champion trainer could have taken on the superstar mare in last Sunday's Irish Champion Hurdle or turned up in the Red Mills Hurdle on Saturday week at Gowran Park but Appreciate It will instead return to Cheltenham on the back of a 364-day absence.

"I'm not looking for a race for him really. There is the Red Mills at Gowran but I'm happy to go straight to Cheltenham and I imagine that's what will happen," Mullins said.

FORMIDABLE

Townend will be eagerly looking forward to this clash which is a massive addition to his book of rides.

His Cheltenham rides will also include Sir Gerard, Dysart Dynamo, Blue Lord, Burning Victory, Galopin Des Champs, Energumene, Allaho, Klassical Dream, Brandy Love, Vauban, Concertista and the dual Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo.

But the news that Appreciate It is ready to take on Honeysuckle is very exciting and the Lisgoold rider will love this extra challenge.

All the pressure will be on Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle after her brilliant victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle last weekend.

Speaking on the Racing Post's In The Know show earlier this week, Townend said he was really looking forward to having a crack.

"Appreciate It is the horse with all the potential. We don't know how good Honeysuckle is but I'm looking forward to having a go at her with something on a level that Appreciate It shows.

"He seems fine. I was as disappointed as anyone I wasn't on him last weekend, I'm itching to get on his back," Townend said.

Hitthekettle, ridden by Adam Feeney, clears the final hurdle to take the win the Maiden Race for 6-Y-O & Upwrds Geldings, sponsored by Coolmore Stud. Picture: Larry Cummins

Davy Russell is enjoying a brilliant season and his association with Gordon Elliot will provide plenty of opportunities at Cheltenham.

Russell’s rides will include Three Stripe Life, Zanahiyr, Pied Piper, Ginto and Galvin in the Gold Cup.

Russell is sure to have plenty of big chances in the handicaps as Elliot tends to target these races.

Following a very serious neck injury rumour was rife that the Youghal rider would not return this season.

But he has returned better than ever and is arguably riding better than anyone in the country right now.

You can’t beat experience in this game and Russell is using all his craft, skill and experience right now and looks set for a brilliant Cheltenham. Galvin was a winner of the National Hunt Chase at last year’s festival but has progressed throughout the season and is as low as 5/1 for the Gold Cup.

Well Dick, ridden by James Hannon, leads Flash Conroy, ridden by Brian Dunleavy, jump the final hurdle together. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Riding for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliot gives Townend and Russell a massive edge going into the big meetings.

Although some of the Henry De Bromhead’s horses have been running poorly this winter there are signs that they are starting to find form again.

Honeysuckle looked as good as ever last weekend and De Bromhead has two leading chances in the Gold Cup, A Plus Tard and Minella Indo. Blackmore enjoyed a fairy tale breakthrough last season and she will be gunning for more glory. Doneraile’s rising star Darragh O’Keeffe is also attached to the De Bromhead yard and appears destined for the big time.

Hopefully, he can ride his first Cheltenham winner in a few weeks.

Finally, the Irish Gold Cup victory of Conflated under Davy Russell once again proved that Irish racing is ultra-competitive.

This horse was regarded by many as a complete outsider and turned the formbook upside down with a power-packed effort in the Grade One. However, punters supported him from a best price of 40/1 down to an SP of 18s.

"I'm very surprised but Camilla (Sharples, travelling head girl) warned me every step we took when I got on his back, she said 'I'm keeping the faith, this fellow is going to run a big race'.

"That gave me confidence going out.” "He jumped super and did everything really, really well. He jumped straight as a die, he can hang a bit but nothing today.

"It was either one or the other - I was either gone too soon or they would never catch me. To be fair to the horse, he kept responding. The more I pulled out of him, the more he responded," Russell said.