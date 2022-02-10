Roy Keane won't be returning to Sunderland job

ROY Keane will not be taking over Sunderland, according to The Athletic.

He is reported to have done at least two interviews for the position and the job was offered to him on Wednesday.

Keane previously managed The Black Cats from 2006-'08 and was seen as the ‘type of character to reignite’ the club’s push for promotion to the Championship.

The former Manchester United captain recently spoke about his desire to get back into management on ITV.

“I’ve got no control over that so no comment,” Keane said when asked about a possible return to Sunderland last week.

“I’ve made it clear that I’d like to go back as a manager but, of course, the club has to want you, you have to want to go to that club and just as important, the contract’s got to be right so we’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.”

Sunderland are currently fourth in League One and they are 11 points off leaders Rotherham United.

Lee Johnson recently managed The Black Cats and he was dismissed on January 30, after a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

Sunderland are looking at getting back to the Championship following their relegation to England’s third tier in 2018.

This was another miserable moment for the team who were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Back in 2006, Roy Keane was appointed Sunderland manager. Picture: PA

Keane previously managed the club to the 2006–'07 Football League Championship title. They won 27 games that season, which was enough to bring the trophy to the Stadium of Light and secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Cork-man was named ‘LMA Championship Manager of the Year’ for his work that season.

The following year, The Black Cats won 11 games and they finished fifteenth in the Premier League table.

Keane left Sunderland in December 2008 after a disastrous run that saw five defeats in six games. He departed the club with them 18th in the Premier League at the time and fighting against relegation.

Keane returned to management in 2009 with Ipswich Town who were in the Championship. He was with The Tractor Boys for two years and left in January 2011 after failing to ignite a push for promotion.

Over the last 11 years, Keane has held various positions as an assistant manager. The most famous one was with the Republic of Ireland from 2013 to 2018.

He worked alongside Martin O’Neill and together they coached Ireland to the last 16 of Euro '16 and the play-offs for the 2018 World Cup.

Keane also worked at Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, where he worked with Paul Lambert and Martin O’Neill.