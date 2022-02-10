MTU Cork and UCC Freshers could meet in All-Ireland final

UCC and MTU Cork Campus are in freshers football semi-final action tonight against UUJ and DCU, respectively.

College head to Belfield for a 7.30pm throw-in, and it’s half an hour earlier in Portarlington for MTU Cork.

It’s also a big night for Sean Powter as UL strive to qualify for the Sigerson Cup final, when they face DCU at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow.

The return of third-level activity has seen a pronounced interest among freshers in particular, resulting in highly competitive league and championships.

Group games were geographically organised and there was a common theme of very competitive and high quality games running through the season.

UCC played MTU and UL in the league and both ended in draws, while their group championship games were also tight affairs. MTU pipped College by 2-10 to 1-11, after edging league finalists UL by 2-12 to 0-16, with UCC also defeating the Limerick students, 2-7 to 1-9.

Nathan Gough (Bishopstown), Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers), and Dan Peet (Clonakilty) were All-Ireland minor winners with Cork in 2019 and will wear the famous skull-and-crossbones jersey.

Other players to impress along the way are Aaron Sheehy (Douglas), dual player Cathal McCarthy (Glanmire), along with a string of Kerry players.

“The team is made of seven players, each from Cork and Kerry, with a Tipperary lad as well,” said manager Aidan Kelleher.

There are three Kerry U20s in the side, including Cathal Ó Beaglaoich and Rory Murphy, scorer of the crucial goal in their 1-12 to 0-12 quarter-final win over NUIG.

“We played very well against a good Galway side, and I thought we were battle-hardened going into it, on top of having the two Na Gaeil lads back, too,” said Kelleher. “One of them is our captain, midfielder Tomas O hAinifein, who is a very good player, while the other, Jack Burke, is very good, too.”

Jordanstown won their quarter-final league encounter by a goal in another close game, and their team boasts players with recent national league outings with Derry and Down.

Castlehaven's Mark Collins and Ballincollig's Liam Jennings are the coaches.

TALENT

MTU have Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven), Sean and Fergal Walsh (Iban Gaels), Ronan Barrow (Ballinora), and Denis Collins (Glengarriffe) in their side.

“We have a number of lads who are pressing hard for inclusion with the Cork U20s and are playing top-class football with us,” said manager John Dineen.

Goals haven’t been a problem for MTU, netting nine from three outings to date, including five against GMIT in the quarter-final, winning by 5-15 to 3-9.

“The goals we scored against UL and UCC were important because they got us ahead and we were able to box clever after them,” said Dineen. “We were 1-7 up after 10 minutes against GMIT and some of the goals we got were real quality.”

Castlehaven's Jack Cahalane gathers the ball from Valley Rovers' Jacob O'Driscoll. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

MTU are captained by Kerry’s Mark Casey (Templenoe) with Aaron O’Shea (Listry) and Enda O’Connor (Na Gaeil) also prominent in a side also containing players from Tipperary and Waterford.

“DCU will be a different animal, though, because they’re well-stacked with inter-county players, be it senior or U20.

“Our second team won two championship games in the last week, against UCC and on the road against NUIG on Monday, and that’s fantastic.

“Back in training last October, you could see the enthusiasm with high numbers and fellows just keen to get going again after Covid.

They’ve missed out on a lot of football in school and all that, and are mad to make up for it.”

Paul Holland is the MTU coach.

Meanwhile, Powter, who is joined by Newcestown’s Gearoid O’Donovan and Iveleary’s Chris Óg Jones, is hoping David Clifford can steer UL to the final against either NUIG or MTU Kerry Campus.

It’s a hectic time for Powter and Clifford given their inter-county roles, though Cork manager Keith Ricken explained that it’s give-and-take in Powter’s case.

“Sean is an outstanding individual and we’re very mindful of him,” he said after the Clare game. “Sean spent last week in Limerick and didn’t have to travel up and down for sessions with us.

“He prepared with UL and recovered there, too, and it’s a place where we do a lot of our recovery as well.”