Thu, 10 Feb, 2022 - 10:40

Cork's Jesse Mendez glad to see WNL is on the rise

“The whole media side and the coverage side of it I thought was a huge improvement last year."
Cork's Jesse Mendez glad to see WNL is on the rise

SSE Airtricity Women's National League players, from left, Laurie Ryan of Athlone Town AFC, Rachel Doyle of DLR Waves, Julie Ann Russell of Galway Women, Jesse Mendez of Treaty United, Tiegan Ruddy of Peamount United, Pearl Slattery of Shelbourne, Kylie Murphy of Wexford Youths Women, Sinead Taylor of Bohemians, Danielle Burke of Cork City, Emma Hansberry of Sligo Rovers at the launch of the SSE Airtricity Women's National League

Daire Walsh

AS she gets set to embark on a second season at Limerick’s Treaty United, Cork native Jesse Mendez has expressed her delight at the rising profile of the SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

After making four appearances for Cork City in the truncated 2020 campaign, Mendez subsequently made the move to their Munster rivals at the beginning of last year. 

The need for greater promotion in domestic women’s soccer has been brought to the forefront during the Covid-19 pandemic and Mendez was thrilled to see one channel in particular taking ownership of this issue.

“The whole media side and the coverage side of it I thought was a huge improvement last year. 

"It’s good to see girls’ football keeps improving and the TG4 link last year as well,” Mendez acknowledged at a league launch in Dublin recently.

“The way the final games were televised for whether Peamount or Shels would win the league. 

"That’s all great and it’s great to keep putting the women’s game out there. It’s fantastic that it keeps improving.”

Having finished bottom of a nine-team WNL in 2021, Mendez and Treaty will be hoping for a much-improved showing this time around. 

Jesse Mendez in action with Treaty United at the SSE Airtricity League Women's National League game, Cork City FC vs Treaty United at Turner's Cross.
Jesse Mendez in action with Treaty United at the SSE Airtricity League Women's National League game, Cork City FC vs Treaty United at Turner's Cross.

Their season gets underway against DLR Waves at the UCD Bowl on March 5 and the Leesider expects it to be a difficult opening day assignment.

“That will be a tough game. They’ve had great signings this year. It will be a tough game, away from home as well, but we’re just going to focus on working hard in each game and trying to get the best result we can.

“We just want to give every team a really good game and work really hard together. We’re a really young group of girls. 

"I think that can be a positive as well.”

In becoming a Women’s National League star, Mendez is maintaining a strong family tradition. 

Her mother Barbara O’Connell was a stalwart at Cork City for many years and was an FAI Intermediate Cup winner with Wilton United as recently as 2018.

As Jesse explains, O’Connell is a major reason why she has progressed this far and continues to play a big part in her sporting life.

“She’s fantastic. She has been so influential in my career so far. Me and my sister [Treaty underage player Alix] grew up on sidelines so we had no other choice but to play! She’s fantastic. 

O'Connell family members, Jesse Mendez, Barbara O'Connell.
O'Connell family members, Jesse Mendez, Barbara O'Connell.

"She drives me up to Limerick three or four times a week and same with my sister. Couldn’t ask for a better person to have around me while I’m playing,” Mendez added.

More in this section

Cobh Ramblers chairman is proud of his promotion chasing team  Cobh Ramblers defend their position in relation to the signing of U14 players in a letter to the CSL
The FAI launch a very ambitious strategy plan for Irish football for the next three years The FAI launch a very ambitious strategy plan for Irish football for the next three years
Paul Townend onboard Sir Gerhard comes home to win 6/2/2022 Paul Townend and Davy Russell deliver again at Leopardstown
cork soccer
<p>THE UCC first years returned to Leeside victorious after their win in the womens’ Freshers tournament last weekend at the University of Limerick.</p>

UCC Women Triumph at Freshers Basketball Weekend 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more