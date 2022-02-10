James Doona: Playing in front of Cork City fans at Turner's Cross will be special

IT isn’t always a case of simply moving to a different club because it is a better opportunity for a player.

There are others factors outside of football that players have to consider before making the move to a new club.

Often a player having a young family can prevent a player from uprooting his life to a new location.

Cork City’s signing James Doona admits that although he was always keen to join the club, it was tough leaving his family behind in Dublin.

“It did take me time at the beginning getting used to my new surroundings.

“It’s the first time I have lived outside of Dublin, so it’s something that I have had to adjust to and it’s taken me a little bit of time to settle in. However, I do feel settled now and I can focus more on football.

“I have a young family. I have a 15-month old boy, so it was difficult leaving Dublin and not seeing him as often as I would like.

“Luckily, my partner has been very supportive of the move and both of our families have been helpful. My partner and son have already been down to visit and they really liked Cork.

“At the moment, I am living with Aaron Bolger and Barry Coffey, but if things go well, which I hope they do, and I stay with City for a few more years then my family would be planning to move down at some stage.”

Doona was close to joining City last season, but his former club Athlone Town prevented the deal from happening.

Ian Turner, Cobh Ramblers in action against James Doona, Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Athlone Town Stadium. Photo: Ray Ryan

There was also interest in the player from Shelbourne and Bohemians, but once the season ended, the former Shamrock Rovers player was determined to complete his move to City.

“I was close to joining the club last summer. I thought the deal was complete. Everything had been agreed, but last-minute Athlone prevented the move.

“Shels and Bohs made offers after City as well, but Athlone were reluctant to let me leave.

KEEN

“I must admit that after the move to City fell through, it did play on my mind a bit. I was worried that the move might not happen at all and that the manager might lose interest in me.

“I remember talking to my dad about it and he reassured me that if City were keen on me in the summer then they would come back to me.

“Once the season ended and Colin contacted me again, there was no hesitation to get the deal complete.

“It wasn’t a case of waiting to hear if there was still interest from Shels and Bohs because I knew I wanted to come to City. Speaking to Colin as well about my family situation, he was very understanding and will try and accommodate them and myself in any way possible.”

After being part-time with Athlone, Doona was always keen to return to full-time football.

The 24-year-old has found it difficult both physically and mentally to make the adjustment back to full-time but is looking forward to the season ahead.

“At the start of last season with Athlone, we were training three nights a week, but lads were travelling over an hour and a half, so sessions were reduced to twice a week.

“It’s been tough going from that to fulltime, but it was what I wanted. Pre-season has been hard and training as often as we do has taken my body a bit of time to get used to.

“It’s different mentally as well.

“I must admit, I’ve been a little bit surprised by just how professional the club is. It has exceeded my expectations.

Players are really looked after. I can’t wait to play in Turner’s Cross. Of course, I have experience of playing there in the past.

“The crowd and atmosphere they created was something I enjoyed as an away player and I’m looking forward to walking out to the crowd as a City player.

“There are some good teams in the division and it’s going to be a tough league.

“There are always different circumstances to games which makes them all difficult in their unique way, but saying that; we have a very strong squad here and we should be competing.

“I think the competition for places help as well and I don’t think anyone is guaranteed a starting spot which will help the players drive each other on.”