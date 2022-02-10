Blooding young players has to be Keith Ricken’s priority for now

THE next few months will see the early stages of the Keith Ricken-era play out as Cork manager in the Allianz National Football League Division 2.

It will provide an early opportunity to run the rule over some of his player options.

Through successes such as All-Ireland titles at minor and U20 level in recent years, the hope on Leeside is that a talented crop of players will gradually develop into stars at Cork senior level.

A decade has passed since the Rebels last secured the Division 1 title; Cork won at the top tier in 2010, 2011, and 2012 — at a level the current crop of footballers would dearly love to return to sooner rather than later.

Cork may have quite a few steps to climb on the ladder to challenge for an All-Ireland again, but much like Stephen Kenny’s Irish team, the Rebels are in a transitional period under Ricken.

Cork started their 2012 league campaign with a draw away to Armagh 0-10 to 1-7.

This was followed by an impressive 13-point 4-11 to 0-10 home victory over Down in a contest which saw Patrick Kelly score a hat-trick of goals at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Patrick Kelly, Cork, in action against Aidan Branagan, Down. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE GAA

Although the Rebels suffered defeat on the road to Donegal in their following encounter, they responded well and secured a 2-14 to 0-10 victory against Laois, with Colm O’Neill and Aidan Walsh central in the scoring charts.

Kerry then beat Cork before the Rebels had wins over Mayo and Dublin to keep their league title hopes alive.

They faced Down in the semi-final ,with O’Neill and Paul Kerrigan among those who were influential as Cork won 2-17 to 1-12 to set up a final date with Mayo at Croke Park.

Mayo led 0-9 to 0-5 at half- time, with Cillian O’Connor showing impressive accuracy from frees.

Whatever Cork boss Conor Counihan said at the interval clearly worked because the Rebels came out and had a strong spell early in the second half.

Walsh and O’Neill converted goals for Cork, while the likes of Donncha O’Connor, Fintan Goold, Pearse O’Neill, and Daniel Goulding all contributed in the scoring stakes.

Looking back, it makes you appreciate the league successes a little bit more than one might have done at the time.

It would have been difficult to believe at the time that Cork would be playing at lower levels just a few years later.

Although it will require patience, Cork football appears to be going in the right direction and with the potential in the county, there is no reason why playing at that level in the near future should not be an aspiration.

The Cork side of 2022 will be operating out of Division 2 as they seek promotion.

They will face Down, Derry, Offaly, Roscommon, Meath, and Galway over the next few months. All of these sides will also have aspirations of lining out at the top tier of the NFL next year.

Since that 2012 success, Cork football has been generally in a state of flux.

Over the coming years, the hope will be that some of the underage talent coming through the ranks will also flourish in the senior ranks.

The objective has to be to get back to the top tier of National League Football again.

However, this rebuilding job will most likely need time and trust in the process.

Ricken has a progressive outlook on the game, and life in general, and the hope is he will be able to oversee a period of progress for Cork football.

Some of the early indicators of what the manager is trying to implement should hopefully become clear over the coming weeks.

All going well there might be some chinks of hope for what the next few years might potentially look like.