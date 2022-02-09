Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 21:20

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell continue to keep pressure on the top teams with a comfortable win over Castleisland

"We have five games remaining and all we can do is give it our best shot and hope results drop in our favour,” added O’Halloran.
Singleton's SuperValu Brunell coach Tim O'Halloran is thrilled his side beat Castleisland

John Coughlan

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell 85 

St Mary’s Castleisland 62 

SINGLETON'S SuperValu Brunell continued with their recent winning run in the Women’s Super League following a comfortable win over St Mary’s Castleisland at the Parochial Hall on Wednesday night.

The Cork side started well before getting punished with a flurry of St Mary’s baskets before they got their act together as their defence shut down the various threats of their opponents.

For coach Timmy O’Halloran this was another decent performance following their extra time win on Sunday last over DCU Mercy.

“We started slow but once we got to grips in defence we looked a far better side and I am pleased with the overall performance against a very gritty St Mary’s side," O’Halloran said.

The Brunell chief is adamant his side will remain focused for the remainder of the campaign as they bid to overhaul leaders The Address UCC Glanmire.

“We have five games remaining and all we can do is give it our best shot and hope results drop in our favour,” added O’Halloran.

Edel Thornton continued with her good form when intercepting a pass in the opening minute but St Mary’s responded when Deirdre Geaney nailed consecutive three pointers.

The home side went further behind when Geaney added another basket as the Kerry side raced into a 13-6 lead in the fourth minute.

Credit to Brunell they responded to the wake- up call and with Thornton driving her players forward they raced into a 10 point lead 25-15 as their stringent defence restricted the Castleisland side to a mere two points in the closing six minutes.

On the restart Brunell scored consecutive baskets but their defending was sloppy in the next three minutes as the lead was reduced to 33-24 before a time out was called to steady the ship.

To be fair the Brunell coaching staff used various rotations in this period but they always had enough as they raced into a 22 point lead at the interval.

On the restart Brunell decided to start without Murray but they still had too many weapons as they scored baskets at will to take a 32 point lead into the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch Brunell could afford to go through the motions as their superiority was clear to see from start to finish.

Next up for Brunell is a home game on Sunday against Trinity Meteors.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey, S O’Reilly.

St Mary’s Castleisland: C O’Mahony, P McCarthy, E Sherwood, N Ni Conchuir, D Geaney, L Barry, R Ryan, D Dunlea, L Scanlon, R O’Shea.

Referees: G Daly (Cork), L Aherne (Limerick).

