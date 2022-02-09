Cork hopeful of having their numbers up before 2023 Congress

It is hoped that the 2023 annual Congress of the GAA will hear a motion from Cork regarding the legibility of jersey numbers following a decision at Tuesday night’s special county convention at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

All of the motions that had been held over since December, when convention had take place remotely, were passed, including a number of procedural items brought by the county committee.

Freemount, represented by John O’Flynn, sought to change the association’s insurance year to the same as the calendar year from 2023 on. Currently, it runs from June 1-31 and the club proposed that the 2022 insurance year would be June 1-December 31. While there was no opposition, county secretary/CEO Kevin O’Donovan told the meeting that he had been told that the deadline had passed for changes to the clár for the upcoming Congress in Mayo, while the GAA’s rules advisory had had suggested that it was a matter for Central Council. He did nevertheless say that the motion would be forwarded to Croke Park.

Patrick Mulcahy put forward Killeagh’s motion on jersey numbers and it too was deemed won on a show of hands, with no dissenting views.

The motion states that, “Jersey numbers must be clearly legible to match officials, spectators (including TV/livestream viewers) and relevant media personnel, in daylight and under floodlights. The CCC (or committee in charge) may require a club to create a clear number zone on the back of the jersey if this is considered necessary.”

Mulcahy noted how, “Last year in Cork, I was at a game where one team had a thinly written number on their two-shaded jersey and it was really difficult to make out the numbers at a short distance away.

“It was so bad that the opposition management asked the referee to stop the game because they thought there were two number 10s on the field, when in fact it was 10 and 18. This is not the only example I could come up with, because there are a various number of jerseys across the country which don’t help themselves on this matter and games that I have seen where incidents like this happen on a regular basis.”

Clearly visible numbers would aid match officials, he said, referencing the five red cards issued in last Sunday’s Armagh-Tyrone game as well as spectators whose eyesight may not be as good or as strong as others. He commended clubs like Valley Rovers and Midleton, who wear green and white hoops and black and white hoops respectively but who house their numbers in white squares.

Cork chairperson Marc Sheehan pointed out that the motion would come under the heading of playing rules, which are generally only up for debate in years divisible by five. He proposed forwarding the motion to the GAA’s standing committee on playing rules, in the hope that it would then take it to Central Council’s final meeting of the year to consider proposing for Congress.

Of the motions brought by the county committee, it is now enshrined that any team winning a county title shall be obliged to move up a grade, which did not always happen at junior B and C level. The north and south hearings boards have now merged to form a divisional hearings board while two new executive positions – planning and training officer and safety and facilities officer – were created. These will be filled by Richard Murphy and Noel O’Callaghan respectively.

Marc Sheehan informed the meeting that a matter raised the previous week by Paul McCarthy (Kinsale), relating to an issue involving the event controller and stewards in the wake of Ballygunner’s Munster Club SHC final win over Kilmallock in December, had been addressed and resolved.

McCarthy had alleged that the event controller had abused stewards for failing to keep supporters off the field and one of the stewards had written to the board. Sheehan said that such issues should be dealt with internally and, in effect, were not a matter for the board.

In response, McCarthy said that he wished for the minutes of the meeting of February 1 to be corrected as they didn’t reflect what he had said. “There’s a big difference between criticism and abuse,” he said.

Sheehan said that the matter was now closed.