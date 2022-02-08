Cork club GAA: Nemo and Haven meet again in group of death 

LADY luck smiled on the Bon Secours county premier senior football champions St Finbarr's in the draw for the 2022 edition, which starts in July/August.

But, their near neighbours and great rivals Nemo Rangers, who are celebrating their centenary this year, find themselves in the Group of Death with three west Cork clubs.

They are Clonakilty, last season's beaten finalists, Castlehaven, who lost to the Barrs on penalties in a dramatic semi-final, and Newcestown, a side always difficult to overcome.

The Barrs were the first out of the hat in Group A along with Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers and Carrigaline.

The Togher club start their defence against the Ovens club, which will revive memories of another exciting encounter last season at the quarter-final stage, when the Barrs had to play with 14 players in the closing quarter, but still pulled away impressively.

The holders then face Carrigaline, who survived in the top tier with a last-gasp winning goal against Ilen Rovers in the relegation play-off, before the Barrs meet the 2016 champions, Carbery Rangers, in their concluding pool game.

With two teams to advance to the knock-out phase, the Andy Scannell Cup holders will be fancied to be one of those.

St Finbarr's captain Ian Maguire and manager Paul O'Keeffe celebrate following the AIB Munster final win. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“We will have a big target on our backs going in as county and Munster champions, so we will have to be ready,” said manager Paul O'Keeffe.

Éire Óg will believe they've a point to prove after letting us off the hook while Carbery Rangers remain a formidable side.”

Last season Éire Óg, appearing in the championship for the first time, opened with a six-point win over the Rosscarbery club and that game will have a big bearing on who progresses.

But, it's Group C which has caught the imagination with two from Clon, the Haven, Nemo and Newcestown facing elimination at the group stage.

And it begins with a cracker between Clon and the Haven, who then have to take on Nemo in their second game before the city club meet Clon in their concluding game.

Luke Connolly, Nemo Rangers, calls for a mark, with Kieran Kavanagh, Carrigaline watching on. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

The Haven and Newcestown are regulars in the group phase, the Haven coming out on top in last season's opening game, winning by five points.

Clon were second seeds in the draw on the basis of reaching the county final, where they pushed the Barrs all the way before being squeezed out by the minimum margin.

Group B contains Douglas and Valley Rovers who will meet for the third successive season with the score standing at 1-1.

The Innishannon club won in 2020 before Douglas avenged that defeat last season en route to winning all three group games and emerging as the top seeds, qualifying directly for the semi-finals, where Clon pipped them by a point.

Mallow, who return to the top table after annexing the Senior A title last season, and Ballincollig, the 2014 champions, complete Group B.

This looks to be a wide-open section with all four sides fancying their chances of making the knock-out stages.

Valleys made it to the quarter-finals in 2021 but lost to the Haven by seven points at a wind-swept Páirc Uí Chaoimh, where new joint Cork captain, Brian Hurley, was again the main man up front for the Haven.

Ballincollig gave the Barrs a fright in their first game last season, coming from 13 points down at one stage early in the second half to fall short by only a point in the end.

And it was the same margin in their next game against Clon before Ballincollig swatted away any prospect of being sucked into the relegation issue by inflicting a big defeat on Ilen Rovers.

PREMIER SENIOR DRAW:

Group A: St Finbarr's, Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers, Carrigaline.

Group B: Douglas, Valley Rovers, Mallow, Ballincollig.

Group C: Clonakilty, Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers, Newcestown.

Fixtures:

Round 1: St Finbarr's v Éire Óg, Carbery Rangers v Carrigaline; Douglas v Valley Rovers, Mallow v Ballincollig; Clonakilty v Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers v Newcestown.

Round 2: St Finbarr's v Carrigaline, Éire Óg v Carbery Rangers; Douglas v Ballincollig, Valley Rovers v Mallow; Clonakilty v Newcestown, Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers.

Round 3: St Finbarr's v Carbery Rangers, Éire Óg v Carrigaline; Douglas v Mallow, Valley Rovers v Ballincollig; Clonakilty v Nemo Rangers; Castlehaven v Newcestown.

SENIOR AFC DRAW

Group A: Ilen Rovers, Clyda Rovers, Newmarket, O’Donovan Rossa.

Group B: Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys, Bandon, Kiskeam.

Group C: St Michael’s, Knocknagree, Bishopstown, Fermoy.