Lakewood edge it in extra time blitz over Wilton in CWSSL U13 tie

Wilton 3 Lakewood 6 (after extra time)

AN absolute cracker of a cup tie at Pat Bowdren Park as Lakewood and Wilton shared nine goals with the visitors coming out on top 6-3 after extra-time in the CWSSL U13 Kay McGrath Cup.

It was all going Lakewood’s way at half time when they found themselves 3-0 up, and were bound for the next round even by the 58th minute only for Wilton to convert two late penalties to bring the teams back level and into extra time.

The visitors took the lead as early as the third minute when Sonya Szymanska met a cross and scored from just inside the area as Lakewood asserted their dominance early on in the game.

Wilton had a chance to equalise in the 10th minute only for Lakewood keeper Nadia Kozub covering Deirdre O’Mahony’s effort at the near post. The hosts had another opportunity moments later which went over the crossbar as play was going from end to end at this stage.

Szymanska had a number of chances midway through the half to extend her teams lead but was denied by some excellent goalkeeping from Wilton keeper Kaci Maguire who was having an outstanding game in keeping her team in the match.

However, in the 20th minute Lakewood doubled their lead when Tamara Moynihan picked up a loose ball outside the area and drove towards goal, the ball bouncing off the far post and into the net.

Three minutes later Lakewood added a third when Szymanska capitalised on Maguire’s deflection in front of goal and made no mistake from eight yards.

Wilton who fought back from three goals down to force extra time against Lakewood. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Wilton came back into the game at the start of the second half and kept Lakewood in their own half for some considerable time in an effort to get back into the game. Chances fell to Lily Foskin and Lucia Chan and even had a chance cleared off the line as Wilton were pressing forward.

The home side managed to pull one back in the 48th minute when Molly Sorenson netted from just at the corner of the area. They were then rewarded with their hard work with a Lucia Chan penalty in the 58th minute, followed by another penalty a minute later to bring Wilton level at 3-3.

Extra time had to be played, with Lakewood looking to restore their lead, with Wilton keeper Maguire saving well from Szymanska and Lily O’Flynn, but was unlucky to parry the ball in front of Moynihan in the 66th minute to put Lakewood back in front.

Lakewood continued to press and scored an additional two goals in the 76th and 79th minutes from Szymanska and Laura Lynch ensuring Lakewood’s passage into the next round against a spirited Wilton side.

They won the admiration of everyone present for their brave comeback and forcing extra time against the Premier team.

WILTON: Kaci Maguire, Hayley Sweeney, Shannon Budden, Aoife O’Sullivan, Lily Foskin, Faye Erlandesson, Katelyn O’Driscoll, Deirdre O’Mahony, Lucia Chan, Abbie Stack, Molly Sorenson, Kayla O’Toole.

LAKEWOOD: Nadia Kozub, Blaithnid Linehan, Roisin Darby, Emily Tobin, Sarah Galvin, Maeve Daly, Anna Cronin, Emily Langan, Lily O’Flynn, Sonya Szymanska, Tamara Moynihan, Laura Lynch, Sileog Walsh, Niamh Corcoran, Gracie Sheehan, Sara Adamowicz, Natalia Adamowicz.

Referee: Pat Cronin.