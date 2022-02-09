Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 18:28

Shandon Celtic prove too good for Temple in AUL League three encounter

The Shandon Celtic side that had a 4-0 victory over Temple United B in their League 3 encounter at the Fairfield.

Barry Peelo

Shandon Celtic 4

Temple United B 0

SHANDON CELTIC took over the mantle of League 3 after an effective team performance saw them get the better of Temple United B 4-0 in their top of the table clash at Popham’s Road.

This was a massive three points for the title chasing Shandon Celtic who put an end to Temple’s 100% undefeated record with this victory in the league.

And over the 90 minutes, Shandon proved to be the side that had that extra cutting edge up front on the day as well as a solid defence that closed down a lot of what Temple had to offer.

As with any top of the table clash, both sides started brightly with Temple’s Conor Kent heading over from Christopher Dowdall’s header.

This was followed by an effort from Kent when he saw his forceful strike from a free kick sail narrowly over.

Then, Stephen O’Callaghan was called upon to produce a terrific block from Dowdall’s effort that had goal written all over it.

And when Reese Hogan played a ball into space for Kent, he skewed wide with his final effort.

Shandon settled more after that and when Conor Kelly’s strike came off a defender to go out for a corner, Ian Shellard broke the ice when he powered home with his header from the resultant corner on 24 minutes.

A response from Temple saw Reese Hogan attempting to reach the lurking Michael O’Sullivan with his cross, but a sharp Stephen O’Callaghan was alert to the danger and came off his line in time to make an important interception.

Shandon Celtic's captain Glen Cambridge (left) with Temple United B's Alan Deveroux, accompanied by referee Mick Flaherty.
Shandon found themselves doubling their advantage when Liam Eager started a move by finding Conor Kelly down the right flank and from the wing, Kelly picked out Jamie Gardiner in the box who slotted home comfortably on the half-hour.

It was all starting to go wrong now for Temple as Glen Cambridge was upended in the box by Sexton which resulted in a penalty soon afterwards.

And from the spot, Glen Cambridge slotted deep into the corner to make it 3-0.

Temple never despaired and threatened when Dowdall played in Hogan – only to be denied by a superb tackle from Paul O’Driscoll.

Minutes later; Michael O’Sullivan stole possession near the edge of the box, but his turn and strike came off a defender for a corner.

From the corner, Alan Deveroux headed over.

Shandon were dealt a blow after that when Jonathon Coker was sent from the field of play as Temple were awarded a penalty.

But, from the spot, Christopher Sexton failed to convert his effort on the stroke of half-time.

As the second half wore on, Temple never really capitalised on their extra man and it was Shandon’s Conor Kelly who had a good chance to extend their lead, but his effort came off Deveroux for a corner.

Then, Shandon actually found themselves 4-0 in front when Gardiner helped on for Cambridge to slip home with ease on the hour.

Shandon looked very much in control now and in fact could have added another, but Cambridge could not help his effort past Healy from Kelly’s assist.

Temple United had a chance to pull one back, but Dowdall could not get a vital touch on Michael O’Sullivan’s measured pass.

But, in the end, Shandon ran out comfortable winners as Liam Eager smacks the bar with a fine effort shortly before the end.

