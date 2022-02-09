Martin Harvey Solicitors dent Satellite Taxis title hopes in Business League Premier Division

Satellite Taxis 1

Martin Harvey Solicitors 4

MARTIN HARVEY Solicitors put a huge dent in Satellite Taxis' title aspiration by inflicting a crushing defeat on the leaders at Deerpark Secondary School in the Sports Gear Direct Premier Division.

The visitors went in 4-0 up at half-time after a Dave O’Leary hat-trick and a fourth from Luke Magee put Satellite to the sword.

Despite pulling one back in the second-half through James Walshe, Ray Hallissey’s charges had no answer to the power and strength of the host’s front three. O’Leary, Magee, John Paul Morrissey and Chris O’Sullivan were in scintillating form for the winners.

OBS 4 Jason O’Neill Electrical 1:

OBS joined Marlboro Trust in fifth after their 4-1 win over JONE at a blustery Camden last Saturday morning. In a contest which didn’t reflect the final score, Shane Creech put the hosts in front before a Paudie Cotter penalty brought the visitors level before half-time.

OBS used the strong breeze to their advantage to tag on three further second-half goals from Creech, Nyall O’Brien and Tom Crowley. Creech turned in another man-of-the-match performance with Lee Maher making a successful return to action after injury.

JONE’s midfield trio of Cotter, Ryan McGuckin and Darragh Corrigan grafted heroically throughout.

Doolan’s Cow 9 Marlboro Trust 1:

The Doolans and Marlboro rivalry stretches all to back to the 2008/'09 season when the home side played under their first name, Island Tavern. In the interim, Doolan’s took over the mantel of serial trophy winners but the visitors won the last time they met at the same venue back on March 1, 2020 in a Mooney Cup second round tie.

However, there was to be no repeat as champions and new leaders Doolan’s romped to their biggest win of the season with James Cotter (3), Jamie Murphy, Aaron Hennessy and Tony O’Reilly, all two apiece, and Liam Horgan among the goals. Colm O’Driscoll had earlier netted for the visitors at two-nil.

SCS Crookstown Utd 2 District 11 2:

Tim Irwin’s Crookstown twice came from a goal down to tie up a lively contest at Crookstown.

Shane O’Regan headed a fine opener for the visitors only for the youthful Conor Murphy, who played most of the campaign in goal, to expertly control Kevin Barrett’s cross and volley in the equaliser.

After Luke O’Connor restored District’s lead before half-time, Murphy again popped up with another wonder strike to restore parity.

Sports Gear Direct First Division: Daz Barbers 7 Telus International 0:

Daz Barbers bettered their winning margin last Friday night at Mayfield Community School to when the teams first met back in mid-October.

New signing Damien O’Mahony registered his first hat-trick for his new club with Kevin ‘Finch’ O’Donoghue and captain Joe Joe Duffy each helping themselves to a brace apiece. Duffy and Anthony Goulding excelled for the winners who still remain on the fringes of promotion while Fintan Cadogan, who hit the bar in the first-half, Ryan O’Brien, Colm Daly and Callan Dempsey stood out for the visitors.

Trend Micro 3 Cork Hospitals 3:

In a thrilling encounter at Mayfield Park last Saturday afternoon, the visitors came from 3-1 down with 10 minutes remaining to snatch a point courtesy of goals from Jamie Twomey and the evergreen Mike Brady.

Earlier, Marcos Aurelio Soares, José Guerra and Iuri Dias had put Trend in the driving seat before Hospitals’ star man Cian Liston reduced the deficit.

VIP Barbers 3 Finbarr Galvin Derrow Rovers 0:

In the second meeting of the season between the bottom two, VIP completed the double over their opponents to register only their second win of the campaign. Goals from Dean Farrissey and James O’Leary separated the teams at the break with captain Cian Higgins adding a third for the hosts who remain in the bottom two, level on points with an identical goal difference.

Suro Cars 0 Co Council 0:

In only the second scoreless draw in one hundred and eight fixtures in the division played to date, Suro and Council had to settle for a share of the spoils in trying overhead conditions at Mayfield Park.

Veteran John Hayes, now playing in his 36th year in the league, and Clive Donovan shone for the visitors while goalkeeper Willie Murphy, Dylan O’Sullivan and Brian Waish impressed for the hosts.

Longboats 2 The Weigh Inn Dripsey 1:

Longboats registered a 10th league win with Liam Cashman and Steve McGivern scoring the goals.

Mooney Cup first round: Brew Boys 1 Jay Bazz 2:

Jay Bazz made it a hat-trick of victories over Brew Boys in three different competitions this season by narrowing winning the re-fixed tie at Castlelyons.

Goals from Brandon Downey and Darren McGrath gave the visitors a two-goal lead which was halved by an own goal from Junior Kavanagh with minutes remaining.