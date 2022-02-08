The FAI launch a very ambitious strategy plan for Irish football for the next three years

IRISH football is set for a total revamp under the new FAI strategy plan for 2022-2025, which was made public recently.

The plans were revealed at an online meeting which featured a number of key figures in Irish football, such as CEO Jonathon Hill.

The six core pillars of the FAI for the next four years will be to:

• Transform football facilities and infrastructure • Drive Grassroots football as the heart of the game • Nurture Football Pathways for All • Develop the full potential of football for Women and Girls • Frame a new future of the League of Ireland • Build for International Success.

The FAI will work towards these goals by:

• Building a best in class, fit for purpose organisation • Embracing Digital technologies • Building a trusted and respected brand • Driving investment to achieve our Strategy • Developing a collaborative and inclusive culture.

Some of the other objectives include qualifying for the 2024 European Championships, the women’s team qualifying for the 2023 World Cup and/or Euro 2025, a minimum of two final tournaments per competition cycle at competitive underage level, and consistent top 30 UEFA ranking for each of the senior teams.

Over the course of the formulation of this Strategy, FAI staff held nine regional Town Hall meetings with affiliates as well as meetings, consultations and in-depth interviews with 44 different stakeholder groups within the game.

They engaged with over 500 members of the football community, received 40 written submissions from stakeholders across all facets of the game and received and analysed 5,709 responses to research surveys across multiple stakeholder cohorts.

The FAI also hope to add a third tier to the League of Ireland in 2023 and a second tier to the Women’s National League by the end of 2025.

The organisation also want the Aviva Stadium to host the 2024 Europa League final.

In addition to this, by the end of 2025 the organisation aim to have a turnover exceeding €50m, cash reserves of €6m, and deferred income below €10m.

The plans will be based around six key pillars, which are: Transform football facilities and infrastructure, drive grassroots football as the heart of the game, nurture football pathways for all, develop the full potential of football for women and girls, frame a new future of the League of Ireland, build for international success.

FAI CEO Jonathon Hill left an optimistic note alongside the FAI’s plan.

“This is the FAI Strategy 2022-2025 and it is our Strategy, yours and mine. It belongs to me, to you and to every administrator, coach, fan, player, referee and volunteer from Malin Head to Mizen Head,” he said.

“It is up to all of us now to deliver this new and progressive FAI, to capitalise on the governance reforms, the transparency and the clarity of thought and vision that have followed the events of recent years.

“We are now an Association for the future. And to deliver a fitting future for every girl and boy taking their first footsteps on their own field of dreams over the lifetime of this Strategy, we must come together like never before.

“We must work together, without division or rancour or historical prejudice, to deliver to our full potential in every club, every community, every village, town and city in Ireland. We must give the Irish people a game to be proud of.

“As we continue our Centenary celebrations of the past 100 years so we should look to the next four years, the next decade and the next hundred years with optimism and determination.”