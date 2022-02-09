Change is good if it improves chances of victory

LAST year’s Co-op SuperStores Cork Lower IHC game between Kilbrittain and Grenagh didn’t attract much attention beyond those directly involved.

With Kilbrittain having won their first two round-robin games to guarantee progression to the knockout stages and Grenagh after experiencing two defeats to leave them facing the relegation play-off, the game was close to a dead rubber, though Kilbrittain were aiming to secure an automatic semi-final spot.

As it turned out, they achieved that with a comfortable victory but the West Cork side – who generally play in Kilkenny-like black and amber stripes – did it in their all-black change shirts while Grenagh, usually gold with blue trim, were in all-blue.

Such a kit match-up wouldn’t be considered a clash by many, but Kilbrittain manager Jamie Wall believes it’s an area where the GAA still has a lot of room for improvement. Last weekend, Armagh changed to all-black for their Allianz FL win over Tyrone rather than risk a mix of orange, white and red, while Down and Galway wore black and white respectively for their meeting.

In Wall’s eyes, the approach should be that, rather than jerseys being changed only when it’s unavoidable, the approach should be that any potential for confusion should be nipped in the bud.

“I can remember playing an U11 game for Kilbrittain against Buttevant, who had black and amber hoops,” he says.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is absolutely ridiculous!’ At the same time, I was playing soccer for Bandon and the kit was white shirts and black shorts and we had an Inter Milan-style away jersey, which we loved wearing.

“It got me thinking that surely Kilbrittain should have a change set, even though black and amber wouldn’t be a hugely popular colour-combination in Cork.

“My only experience wearing a change strip as a player for Cork was the 2010 All-Ireland minor football quarter-final against Armagh. “Then, three years later, we met Galway in the U21 final. Earlier that year, we had played them in a challenge game in LIT and it was considered a clash but then, for the All-Ireland final, it wasn’t, for whatever reason.

“It was a rotten wet day and certain weather conditions can make colours even harder to distinguish.”

Obviously, club and county colours are something that supporters hold dear, but such attachments shouldn’t over-ride the marginal-gains philosophy.

“I think that if there’s any doubt, you should change – for example, Tipp against Clare, Clare against Kilkenny, Cork against Galway, Tipp against Dublin,” Wall says.

“People would say, ‘Surely you can tell the difference,’ and from the stand, it is fairly straightforward but it’s not like a PlayStation game where you’re controlling the player but have a third-person view.

“When you’re playing a game, you’re doing so with your peripherals. Especially with the way hurling has gone, with runners off the shoulder and all of these things, you might only be seeing a flash of colour.

“I’m convinced that Kieran Donaghy’s goal for Kerry against Donegal in the 2014 All-Ireland final, when Paul Durcan took a short kickout straight to him, came about because the GAA had decided that neither county had to change and so they were both in green and gold. You don’t take an extra second to make a decision and I’m always of the opinion that, if one player makes a mistake based on something that’s utterly avoidable – something that someone has neglected to sort – then that’s one mistake too many.

“Some people say, ‘We’re not changing unless we have to,’ but I feel that, even if there’s a chance of somebody giving up a score, you should avoid it.’

Rather than it being seen as a sign of weakness for a team to don a second set of jerseys, Wall thinks that it illustrates strength and logic. Ultimately, skill and tactics win out, but they shouldn’t be compromised by bloody-mindedness.

“At the end of the day, you don’t play for colours anyway – you play for what the colours represent,” he says.

“Cork used to be blue, as we saw with that commemorative jersey in 2016. You can say, ‘Oh, we’re the blood and bandage, we don’t change for anyone,’ but we already have changed!

“Last year, when Cork played Galway in the U20 and minor hurling finals, Cork changed first in the U20 final and then Galway changed for the minor.

“I did talk to a couple of people who I thought would be enlightened and they said to me, ‘Losers change,’ which I thought was ridiculous.

“As it turned out, Cork won both games, so the moral of the story is the team that’s better wins, but why would you potentially disadvantage yourself unnecessarily?

“It’s hard enough to play the game at the top level without the opposition wearing the same colours as you.

“Nemo and Douglas last year was very difficult, the same with UCC and Duhallow in football in 2020. The players generally don’t mind, either – they often enjoy the bit of novelty that comes with changing.

“If I was told that the best chance I had of winning an All-Ireland or a county title was by wearing a frock, I’d have been out in my Sunday best! Players just want to play and give themselves the best chance of winning.”