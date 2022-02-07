Analysis: Cork puck-out press key to hurlers' impressive league start

IT was probably the wet, miserable and squally conditions on Saturday evening that meant the first 20 minutes of the Cork-Clare hurling game was struggling to ignite like damp sticks.

Even the cheers that greeted the scores from both teams early on were muted. It was only when Jack Browne and Seán Twomey got involved in an off-the-ball altercation midway through the first half that sparked the Cork crowd into life. And snapped the Cork players into serious action.

Clare looked in a good position after Mark Rodgers’ goal on 20 minutes, but once Cork began to get control in the middle third and work the ball up to their midfield platform and through the lines, they cut Clare open.

Most of that springboard came from the grip Cork got on the Clare puck-out; in that opening half, Cork sourced 1-9 of their scoring total from Clare’s restarts, a colossal figure.

Tim O’Mahony’s goal was brilliantly engineered off a Clare restart while Cork really plunged the knife into Clare’s ribcage just before half-time when the heat of their press forced Clare’s defenders into a plethora of forced errors and turnovers, with Cork’s last five points of the half coming off Clare’s puck-outs.

The game was over as a contest by half-time but all of Cork’s numbers in that first half were highly impressive, especially their shooting; they had an 80% conversion rate, with 20 scores from 25 shots.

Nobody in Cork will be getting carried away when the play was so loose. Despite playing so poorly, Clare still manufactured 34 shots at the target, just seven less than Cork. On the other hand, a significant number of Clare’s late chances came in garbage time.

By then, the match resembled a challenge game. The overall lack of bite and intensity, especially the pressure on the ball, was also in stark contrast to what was seen in Parnell Park and Wexford Park on Sunday, with both Limerick-Wexford and Dublin-Waterford games going to the wire.

Cork's Sean Twomey is grabbed by Jack Browne, Clare. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The surface in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is tailor-made for Cork’s game, but harder questions will be asked on tighter and more sodden pitches in the coming weeks.

Still, Cork couldn’t have done much more than what they produced on Saturday. They retained 76% of their own puck-outs, even if that final ball when Cork worked the short puck-out out the field didn’t always reach its intended target.

Cork will be pleased too by how much breaking ball they won around the middle, especially on Clare’s long puck-outs.

They also adapted well throughout the game, especially as the match developed. Cork crippled themselves on turnovers in the opening six minutes when Clare mined three points from that source. In fairness to Cork though, they burned off that early rust and didn’t turn the ball over again until the 14th minute. The Clare goal did come from a Cork turnover, but that was harsh entry into that stats category considering it was a 50-50 ball played into the Cork attack broken down and retrieved by Clare.

Cork did turn over the ball on 28 occasions and, while Clare sourced nearly half of their scores from that area, the majority of those scores came in two separate blocks, early on – which Cork rectified – and late on – when the game was long over.

What else will Cork have assessed? In the first 20 minutes, Cork’s defence looked far more comfortable going forward than in out-and-out defence mode, but, again, they adapted. There were times in the first half when Clare created huge space down the central attacking channel and Cathal Malone did serious damage. Yet that space was compacted once Cork started dominating the Clare puck-out and it became far easier for Cork to get their running and slick passing game motoring from deep.

Despite being so impressive for the U20s last year at centre-back, playing Ciarán Joyce at midfield is probably designed with a defensive midfield role in mind, where Joyce can also play as a plus one and fill that space to allow Mark Coleman to sit deeper and operate more as a playmaker.

Joyce had a very impressive debut; as well as scoring three points, he was fouled for a free, had a couple of direct assists and was also heavily involved in the engineering of Rob Downey’s point. When Clare were on top early on in the middle third, Joyce’s skill levels were obvious and effective in trying to extricate Cork from some sticky positions, especially with his distribution, ability to win ruck ball and find space in tightly congested areas.

His excellent point in the second half in front of the North Stand, slotted from an acute angle after a penetrative run, was one of the game’s highlights for the Cork crowd.

Notching 2-21 from play on such a bad night, with 11 different scorers from play, underlined the strength and breadth of Cork’s attacking talent.

Padraig Power shoots despite pressure from Paul Flanagan. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Pádraig Power will be happy to have begun his senior career with his first point, while Conor Cahalane was excellent after being introduced.

Along with Cahalane, being able to haul Jack O’Connor and Robbie O’Flynn off the bench showcased the searing pace Cork have at their disposal.

In the lead-in to Saturday, Cork had played a handful of recent challenge games, as well as a run-out against UCC in the Canon O’Brien Cup, but this was their first outing since the hammering from Limerick in last year’s All-Ireland final.

Cork still have a long way to go to assuage that disappointment. But Saturday was a good start in that process.