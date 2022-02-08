Top seeding for Midleton, Glen and Sars in draw for 2022 championship

County senior hurling champions Midleton will be joined by defeated finalists Glen Rovers and semi-finalists Sarsfields as A seeds in tonight’s draw for the 2022 Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC.

A specially convened meeting will see the draws take place as well as the motions which had been lodged ahead of last December’s annual county convention – the inability to host that gathering in person meant that the votes were held over until such time as a mini-convention could be arranged.

There are 12 teams in each of the five hurling grades – including the new premier junior championship, renamed from lower intermediate, which will now provide Cork’s Munster Club JHC representatives. Each championship will feature three groups of four.

Of the four teams to make last year’s Premier SHC semi-finals, 2021 champions Blackrock are the unlucky club forced to take a B seeding, with Sarsfields’ superior group record giving them the nod. Douglas and Erin’s Own are also B seeds, while there is a change for this year in that, rather than having C seeds and D seeds, there remaining six clubs – Bishopstown, Charleville, SAHC champions Kanturk, Na Piarsaigh, Newtownshandrum and St Finbarr’s – will be in the one pot, with two of them in each group.

Carrigtwohill – relegated from premier senior – are A seeds in the senior A hurling along with Fr O’Neills, who have lost the last two finals, and Newcestown. Bride Rovers, Blarney and Mallow are B seeds.

In premier intermediate, Castlelyons, Bandon and Ballinhassig have the top ranking with Valley Rovers, Kilworth and Carrigaline in the second tranche. Sarsfields, Aghada and Cloughduv are the A seeds in the IAHC while Kilbrittain, Glen Rovers and Ballygarvan have the top status in the draw for the premier junior.

There are just two motions from clubs to be discussed, with the county committee having put forward others.

Killeagh’s proposal regarding legibility of jersey numbers is one that could prove to be beneficial to the wider GAA if it is passed and then approved at Congress.

With quite a few teams at club and county level having kit designs that lead to a lack of visibility in terms of back numbers, the East Cork club’s suggestion is that: “Jersey numbers must be clearly legible to match official, spectators, (including TV/livestream viewers) and relevant media personnel, in daylight and under floodlights. The CCC (or committee in charge) may require a club to create a clean number zone on the back of the jersey if this is considered necessary.”

While it would be difficult to argue against such a proposal on the grounds of logic or common sense, it’s possible that some clubs may have concerns based on the costs involved with ordering new sets of kit.

Elsewhere, Freemount have a motion that reads: “The cover terms for the players’ injury fund will be for the calendar year, commencing with effect from January 1, 2023, with the cover term for the period immediately prior to this date running from June 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.”

In addition, there are 14 motions from the county executive. The reasons for these motions are instruction from Croke Park to update bye-laws to confirm with general rule; the splitting of the development officer role into two new posts; the removal of the requirement for registered post in correspondence; the restructuring of county hearings committees; facilitating an U19 club grade in 2022; the addition of a referees’ administrator to the Rebel Óg officer board; and the clarification of transfer bye-laws.

The tasks of the development officer will now come under the remit of a planning and training officer and a safety and facilities officer. There is one nomination for each role – Richard Murphy (Lyre) for planning and training and Noel O’Callaghan (Clonakilty) for safety and facilities.

There are to be two elections, for public relations officer and Irish and cultural officer. With outgoing PRO Joseph Blake (Adrigole) having served his three-year term, the position is to be contested by Cian O’Brien (Glen Rovers) and Francis Kenneally (Kanturk), both of whom put their names forward against Blake in 2018.

Richard Murphy is the outgoing Irish and cultural officer and battling to replace him are Donal McSweeney (Ballinora) and Tony McAuliffe (Lismire).