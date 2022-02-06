Singleton's SuperValu Brunell see off DCU Mercy in superb overtime win

DCU Mercy 76 Singleton's SuperValu Brunell 88

(after overtime)

A magnificent performance from Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell saw them see off DCU Mercy in a thrilling Women’s Super League clash that took overtime to decide at Belfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Cork side have a good record against their Dublin opponents and coach Timmy O’Halloran couldn’t hide his delight after the game.

“I cannot praise my team enough as they battled from start to finish but on the defence side I would like to lavish praise on Sinead O’Reilly who played a captains part for us," O’Halloran said.

The Brunell chief believes his side will battle to the wire in their bid to overhaul leaders Glanmire.

“At the moment Glanmire look to be in pole position but we have to keep the pressure on them and I think today’s win will give us plenty of confidence for the remainder of the campaign,” added O’Halloran.

Brunell were simply awesome in the opening quarter and with Kwanze Murray nailing consecutive three-pointers they surged into a 10 point lead.

The Dublin outfit looked bamboozled by the Brunell shooting but American Alarie Mayze helped them withstand the onslaught despite trailing 28-16.

Whatever the DCU Mercy coach Mark Ingle said to his side worked the oracle as they played far better defence on the restart.

Midway through the quarter, the deficit was reduced to four points as the Dublin side looked to be in the ascendancy.

Credit to Brunell despite struggling for scores in this period they refused to panic and still led by the minimum at the break.

The trend of the game reverted to stringent defending in the third quarter as both teams went for the jugular but a late Shannon Ryan basket edged Brunell into a 64-60 lead entering the crucial final quarter.

Coming down the stretch both teams continued to play outstanding defence as the teams couldn’t be separated (72-72) as extra time loomed.

The class and experience of Edel Thornton proved crucial as they outscored their opponents 16-4 in extra time with a display of champagne basketball.

DCU Mercy players looked shell-shocked at the end of this period but this was no fluke as the Cork side have played some superb basketball in this campaign as they enter the closing weeks of the season.

Top scorers for DCU Mercy: A Mayze 19, B Greenberg 15, R Huijsdens 12.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell: K Murray 32, S Ryan 24, E Thornton 19.

DCU: M Connolly, N Clancy, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, A Mayze, E Carroll, M O Seaghdha, H Thornton, A Donohue, R Brennan, B Greenberg.

BRUNELL: M Finnegan, S Ryan, L Homan, A Braham, K Sexton, E Thornton, S O’Shea, A Macheta, K Walsh, L Crean-Hickey, S O’Reilly.