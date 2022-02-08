Cork football fans yearn for the days when squad had real depth

THE Cork football management must resist the temptation to flog their main players in the coming weeks and months, as the team goes through, what may amount to, a painful re-build.

Between the Barrs contingent being missing (at least they’ll be back), the usual raft of injuries (hopefully they will be available sooner rather than later), and a number of players either moving on, the current make-up of the Cork football panel has a rather callow look about it.

When a side is in full rebuild mode this is always going to happen out of necessity. Cork needs to bring through a considerable amount of fresh young talent if they are to become challengers again. That is a simple fact.

And another is that a lot of the players trialled will ultimately not make the grade. It’s sink or swim at that level, and a lot of players find themselves out of their depth very quickly when exposed to inter-county football week after week.

New Cork midfielder Shane Merrit in action against Clare. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Another facet of attempting a team re-build is that the existing leaders in the team tend to get leaned on that bit more than usual.

The last few weeks have been a clear demonstration of just how important Ian Maguire is to Cork at present. A number of young midfielders are attempting to find their feet at this level, and the likelihood is that some will, in time, but while that is happening Maguire’s presence in the Cork engine room is of paramount importance to Keith Ricken and his managerial team.

Historically midfield was always an area of competitive advantage for Cork.

You only have to look back to the 2010 All-Ireland win where Aidan Walsh and Alan O’Connor formed a brilliant partnership, with the high-fielding Nicholas Murphy being introduced off the bench.

They even had the luxury of deploying players of the quality of Graham Canty and Pearse O’Neill in other positions. Imagine Ricken having the luxury of playing Maguire at centre-forward, like Counihan was able to do with O’Neill, and utilising those bursting runs closer to the opposition goal? Alas, bar cloning Maguire this is not going to happen anytime soon.

VITAL COG

Sean Powter is another player that would be worth running through the cloning machine and it is his role in the side that is perhaps of most interest.

There have not been too many great days for Cork football in the past half-decade, but the few that have occurred have had Powter’s paws all over them. His darting runs and searing pace from deep tend to have opposition defences reaching for the red alert button, but the role the Douglas man will likely perform for Cork in the near future may ensure we see less of those runs.

To maximise Powter’s strengths you would ideally have him running onto the ball around 40-60 yards from the opposition goal, where he can pierce even the tightest of blanket defences through speed alone, but Powter is often deployed too far back to do this at regular intervals.

Because Cork struggle at winning their own kick-outs the temptation exists to play your best ball carrier at corner-back where he can receive it short. Of course, the downside to this is that this same player cannot then be expected to be breaching defences up the other end of the pitch once the ball is eventually transferred that far up. Again, that cloning machine could really come in handy here.

We can expect Powter to play as centre-back a lot, but a good side can often tie up a number six.

The risk here is that your key playmaker is spending too much time defending when you want them foraging forward.

In an ideal world, you would have Kiskeam’s Sean Meehan at centre-back and Powter cutting teams open with Jack McCaffrey like forays from deep on the wing, but needs must right now, and Ricken possibly needs to rob Peter to pay Paul, so to speak, and have the duo deploying more defensive roles than is ideal.

Cork must be careful not to treat these key individuals in the manner in which the horse boxer was in George Orwell’s Animal Farm though, as that did not end up too well for all concerned.