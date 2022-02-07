Ballygiblin will never forget Croke Park experience, even in defeat

BALLYGIBLIN coach Ronan Dwane was gutted for his side after they went down by a single point to Mooncoin, but he said he couldn't have been prouder of their efforts all season.

“They gave it everything, it was disappointing not to get over the line, but we couldn't have asked any more from them, they were brilliant,” said Ronan.

“In fairness to Mooncoin they are an excellent team and we did really well to hold them from getting a goal all through. But even when we got our goal just after half-time in fairness to them they got the next couple of points to kick on and get back in front.

“It was nip and tuck then all the way to the finish and it was an unbelievable point from a sideline by Martin O'Neill to put them two up in injury time and that won the game for them.

“I would like to congratulate Mooncoin but as I said I couldn't be prouder of our lads, they gave it everything.”

Read More Agony for Ballygiblin in thrilling All-Ireland junior hurling final

A couple of times Mooncoin got into a bit of rhythm, but every time they did Ballygiblin hit back at them.

“There were a couple of times and they looked like they were going to get a run on us when they went six points to two up, but credit to our lads they responded and pulled it back.

“To go in a point up at half-time was a great position to be in and when we got the goal, again they got a few points on the spin to get back in front. We just weren't ever able to get our noses in front and get a bit of a run on them as credit to them they didn't let us.

There were beaten here a few years ago by Mayfield and no doubt the pain of that drove the on.”

Looking back on what overall has been a superb season for Ballygiblin Ronan added: “Starting off in the first round against Doneraile we never thought we would be here in February.

"The lads have been on a fantastic journey and we won so many tight games along the way and we were just hoping we might have been able to squeeze another one, but it wasn't to be.”