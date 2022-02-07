Cork Hellhounds promote rugby for the LGBT community on Leeside

THE Cork Hellhounds RFC had their first win away to the Belfast Azlans.

In a Challenge Match, held at the University of Ulster’s Jordanstown campus, the Cork-based LGBT-inclusive rugby club won 41-27.

“The win over the weekend really showed us how far along we’ve come.

"It shows that the hard work does pay off. We are going to use this boost of confidence towards future games and welcoming more players and supporters to the club," Adam O’Brien Founder & President of the Cork Hellhounds RFC said.

Established in October 2020, the team aims to encourage and promote the benefits of rugby among the LGBT community and their allies.

Last year, the club became officially ratified by Munster Rugby & the IRFU, and they are also members of International Gay Rugby, a global association of gay and inclusive rugby clubs which compete in tournaments around the world.

They have also hosted a tag rugby tournament during Cork Pride last year, and have played full-contact games and joint training sessions with the Sunday’s Well Rebels mixed ability rugby team, part of Sunday’s Well RFC.

LGBT-inclusive sporting groups in Cork have continued to grow over the last number of years with groups such as the Cork Hellhounds RFC, Cork Rebels FC, and Frontrunners Cork offering weekly training sessions to their growing number of members.

The Hellhounds are also launching their Intro to Rugby series this Sunday, at 11am at their Mahon Rugby Grounds.

The club welcomes anyone who is curious about rugby to try out this 6-week training series in a welcoming environment, especially for those who have no experience playing the sport and want to try something new.

Gay Project Co-ordinator Ailsa Spindler commented “We know that many LGBT people in Cork feel rather isolated, and COVID-19 has made the situation worse.

"Sport is a great way to meet new friends and to get healthy exercise, but sometimes sports clubs can be rather ‘cliquey’.

"Cork Hellhounds, and the other LGBT-inclusive sporting groups, have an important role to play in breaking down barriers and improving community development. We hope more people will feel inspired to give sport a try by this success.”

The Cork Hellhounds train twice weekly at both the Glen Resource & Sports Centre on the and at their pitches in Mahon, and continue to actively invite new players regardless of previous rugby experience.

For more information, you can email hello@corkhellhounds.ie or follow @corkhellhounds on Instagram or Twitter.