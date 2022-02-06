Cork City and Cobh hope to find a solution to CSL letter of complaint away from the spotlight

CORK CITY and Cobh Ramblers have formally replied to the Cork Schoolboys League following a letter from their secretary criticizing the two clubs’ conduct.

The CSL hit out in the strongest manner possible at City and Ramblers for signing under 14 players in recent weeks when the official League of Ireland competitions don't start until July.

This action meant that several local teams have lost their best players while some are folding and withdrawing from the league.

Those players that were recruited can only play in friendly games for City and Cobh for the time being while missing out on the chance to finish the season with their clubs and play for the CSL representative squad in the prestigious Kennedy Cup.

Last Tuesday, secretary Eddie Doyle sent a damning letter to all clubs in the league and the local and national media which the Echo published in its entirety.

It is believed both the League of Ireland's first division clubs were caught off guard by this letter and were disappointed the decision was made for it to be shared publicly.

The Echo contacted Ramblers and City immediately to get their reply to the accusations levelled at them by the CSL and both shared the same view that they do not wish for this to be played out in the public domain.

“We had to review the letter from Mr. Doyle in great detail before deciding on our actions.

“We will not be commenting publicly on the matter and we intend to reach out to Mr. Doyle and the Cork Schoolboys League privately as we do not feel this is a matter that needs to be discussed in public,” stated Cobh Ramblers.

“The club has received correspondence from the Cork Schoolboys League.

"The matter will be discussed by the Board and staff of the club, and we will respond to the Cork Schoolboys League in due course,” confirmed Cork City.

But it is understood that Cork City’s letter to the CSL was also strongly worded and they have requested that the league either provide evidence to back up their allegations or withdraw them entirely.

One main taking point was in regards to the announcement on the 29th of November when the FAI board confirmed that the under 14 National League for 2022 was being delayed until July.

Clubs had previously been told the start date for this league would be late February/early March so they had already begun the process of recruiting players at this point and had players in training with the permission of their clubs.

It is, therefore, City’s view that the unexpected decision had a significant impact on this situation.

Another taking point was an email sent from the League of Ireland on January 25th when clubs were advised that players who wished to stay with their grassroots teams will be able to sign with National League clubs from June 1st for the competition that starts in July which nullifies any need for players to be signed before then.

City strongly believes they acted in accordance with this as, per FAI regulations, players could transfer to and register for National Underage League clubs up to and including January 31st.

They feel it was up to the players who wish to complete their standard season with a grassroots club could do so and then could transfer to a National League club once the Amateur Football transfer window reopens on June 1st.

Ultimately, the feeling is that it was up to the player, and their parents, whether they wish to remain with their schoolboy club or transfer to an LOI club.

In the case of every player that City had secured, the club insists they have contacted their schoolboy club for permission to speak to them and again prior to signing them while every club had finalised a transfer form, confirming their authorisation for the player to join the Rebel Army.

The Leesiders insist they have not contacted players directly and dispute this allegation and in the instance of Castleview having to fold due to lack of players, they believe they had provided them with adequate time to find replacements having registered their interest in signing four of their youngsters back in October.

It’s unsure how the CSL will respond to this response but Cork City and Cobh Ramblers both intend to find a resolution behind closed doors as they hope to restore a good relationship with the CSL having benefited from the work they have done developing players and coaches in the past.