Keith Ricken: Young players show great heart and are learning all the time

CORK manager Keith Ricken confirmed Mark Collins won’t be involved this season.

“We had a number of discussions recently and Mark is a super individual,” he said after the 1-13 each draw with Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night.

“He had indicated last year that his time was up and Mark has other projects to finish and start.

“Your heart must be in it and I’ve no doubt Mark would have come back if I had pushed it.

“Mark owes Cork nothing and I told him it was a good idea for him to commit to the projects he wants to do. He is definitely doing the right thing, playing for Castlehaven and coaching the UCC Freshers.

“He’s concentrating on his club, his work, where he has exams to finish out.

In time I think he will be very good in management and I can see him being back with Cork in some other guise.”

Cork also had a new captain for the first home league game of the season in Brian Hurley, who is joint-skipper with Sean Meehan, injured at the moment, taking over from Ian Maguire.

Ricken explained his reasoning behind the decision.

“It was straightforward enough. Ian has given massive service to Cork in the last few years and there was huge responsibility on his young shoulders.

“I think it’s important for us that we have a natural leader in Ian. We have a lot of young fellows coming in as well as guys who’ve given great service and Sean and Brian represent both.”

There was a thrilling end to the game as Clare held sway at one stage before Cork got their noses in front again only to be denied deep in injury-time.

“You’d be disappointed, when you don’t get two points, obviously, every time, but I am very happy with the performance,” Ricken commented.

“We should have won it in one sense, but, in fairness to Clare, they manufactured a great score at the end.

“It was a score that you were saying in your own head ‘fair play for kicking that.’

“My gut instinct is that I’m very happy with the effort the lads are putting in.

Cork manager Keith Ricken at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

“When I looked back on the display against Roscommon, watching from behind the goal, I could see how hard the lads were working.

I couldn’t believe the buzz when we had a gym and video session on Tuesday night. There was a great camaraderie among the lads.

“They wanted to atone for the defeat and they really put in a hard week’s work. We’ve had setbacks with injuries, but the lads have been great.”

Hurley’s fortunate late goal wasn’t reflected in the scoreboard which had the game level.

“That kind of threw us a bit because when we looked up it said it was a draw instead of us being two points up,” Ricken said.

“But, we’re young and were naïve in the mistakes we made against a Clare side that was well-drilled and well-organised.

“I thought they were very clever getting back into the game, but I also thought we showed great heart. We are learning all the time.

“Maurice Moore from Carbery Rangers does our video analysis and he’s great at it because he breaks it down brilliantly for the lads.”