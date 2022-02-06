Kieran Kingston: New format means Cork must take the league seriously this season

WHILE Cork manager Kieran Kingston was pleased to have picked up the points from his team’s first Allianz HL outing, he felt that there were parts of the game that left substantial room for improvement.

Cork outscored Clare by 1-21 to 0-6 between the 21st and 65th minutes of the game, but the Banner were better in the early stages and the visitors also finished strongly.

“It was good to get off to a winning start,” Kingston said.

“In saying that, it had a first-game feel – first week in February, blustery conditions, a lot of challenges out there for the players.

“I thought at times we were really good. We started off really slowly, a bit nervous I thought, and we contributed to a lot of their scores by our mistakes.

“Then we got into the game, we had a purple patch of 1-10 without reply to put ourselves into a good position by half-time.

Then we forged ahead in the second half – we went 14 or 15 points up at one stage – but I thought we were really sloppy coming down the stretch.

“We were shadow-boxing to a degree in the first 15 minutes or so. We were making a lot of elementary mistakes – you can say that that’s going to happen at this time of year in these conditions, the first serious game since the All-Ireland and you have to take all of those things into account.

“But again, coming down the stretch, having a 15-point and winning by nine – okay, it’s great and we would have taken it beforehand – we’ve an awful lot to work on.”

MOMENTUM

Still though, they travel to Tullamore next Sunday to face Offaly seeking to make it two from two. Given that the league feeds directly into the championship, which starts on April 15 against Limerick, momentum is important.

“Cork haven’t won a league since 1998,” Kingston said.

“We were quite close last year against Galway – a seven-point and, as it turned out, that would have won it for us, but we didn’t know it at the time!

“With the [championship] round-robin now and the condensed season and the split-season, I think the league takes on an extra layer of importance.

“You have to be really competitive and you don’t have time to say, ‘I’m going to be complacent about the league and throw out half a team,’ and then find, two weeks later, you’re going to be playing championship.

“I don’t think you can afford that, because you don’t have that break that you used to have. Before, you finished the league and players went back to their clubs, played a round or two of club championship, there’s a six-week break and suddenly you’re back and you’ve another pre-season before championship.

“It’s totally different now. The league has to be a balancing act between getting lads a bit of game-time, trying out young lads like we did tonight – but at the same time, being really competitive.

With the schedule the way it is, you’re certainly going to need 24 or 25 players and you want to give them game-time as best you can, while remaining competitive.

“We have 22 of our panel involved in colleges’ hurling in some shape or form so that’s a bit of a balancing act, trying to deal with all of that.

"You want to be competitive and give these lads game-time but, at the same time, not over-load them at this time of year and in these conditions.

“We got through tonight and we got our two points on the board but it’s no more than that. Happy with our victory but we’ve a lot to work on. We contributed to a lot of their scores with our mistakes – we have time to work on that but we know we have to work on it.”