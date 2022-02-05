Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 21:24

Ireland v Wales: Player ratings from the Six Nations

Mack Hansen, whose mother hails from Castlemartyr, was voted the official Man of the Match
Ireland's James Ryan with Johnny Sexton at the Aviva during the win over Wales.

WE rate the players from Ireland's Six Nations victory over Wales at the Aviva.

IRELAND 

Hugo Keenan: Marked his 17th consecutive Test start with a faultless display. 8.

Andrew Conway: Produced two clinical second-half finishes to take the game away from the outclassed visitors. 8.

Garry Ringrose: Scored arguably the try of the game and was a constant thorn in Wales' side. 8.

Bundee Aki: Justified his selection ahead of Robbie Henshaw with the early opening try. A battering ram. 8.

Mack Hansen: Named Man of the Match in the stadium on a convincing start at Test level, which included an assist. 8.

Ireland's Mack Hansen is tackled by Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales.
Ireland's Mack Hansen is tackled by Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Johnny Sexton: Squandered a couple of kicks in blustery conditions but drove the hosts on. 7.

Jamison Gibson-Park: Lively and kept the ball moving quickly to keep Wales constantly occupied. 7.

Andrew Porter: Immense all afternoon, with some crucial contributions in the scrum. 9.

Ronan Kelleher: Part of an imposing forward pack which picked up where it left off in the autumn. 8.

Tadhg Furlong: Outstanding once again to emphasise his status as arguably the world's finest tighthead. 9.

Tadhg Beirne: The Munster second row quietly goes about his business but was once again exceptional. 8.

James Ryan: A menace to Wales' defence and kept the hosts on top at the line-out. 8.

Calean Doris: Wreaked havoc almost every time he touched the ball to underline his burgeoning reputation. 8.

Josh Van Der Flier: Another hard-working afternoon for the flanker to keep his side in the ascendancy. 8.

Jack Conan: Continues to be a revelation since returning to the Test arena 12 months ago. 8.

Replacements: Andy Farrell's substitutes were solid but not required to change the course of a one-sided contest. 7.

WALES

Liam Williams: Had virtually no opportunities in attack during a long afternoon for Wales. 6.

Johnny McNicholl: Ran strongly for one of Wales' few chances in the first half, but it was largely a frustrating 80 minutes. 6.

Josh Adams: The switch from wing to centre did not really work as Adams found it hard going opposite Ireland's midfield pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, and he collected a yellow card. 5.

Nick Tompkins: Ineffective in Wales' midfield on a day when Ireland dominated. 5.

Louis Rees-Zammit: Scored four tries in last season's tournament but barely saw the ball as Wales subsided. 5.

Dan Biggar: Captained Wales for the first time, but it proved an experience to forget. 6.

Tomos Williams: Struggled at the heels of his forwards as Ireland took charge from an early stage of the contest. 5.

Wyn Jones: Performed strongly opposite revered Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong in one of Wales' few highlights. 7.

Ryan Elias: Had a strong Autumn Nations Series, but could not reproduce that form. 5.

Tomas Francis: Worked hard in the set-piece, but could make little impact in the loose. 5.

Will Rowlands: A tireless first-half effort in adversity, but then faded after that. 6.

Adam Beard: Not the Ospreys forward's day in the lineout as Ireland ran the show. 6.

Ellis Jenkins: Could make little impact on the contest, with Wales outplayed. 5.

Taine Basham: Wales' stand-out performer. Scored a late try and made good contributions throughout. 8.

Aaron Wainwright: Found it hard going in opposition to a rampant Ireland pack. 5.

Replacements: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac rang the changes in the second period, but none of the replacements stood out. 5.

