Ireland v Wales: Player ratings from the Six Nations

WE rate the players from Ireland's Six Nations victory over Wales at the Aviva.

IRELAND

Hugo Keenan: Marked his 17th consecutive Test start with a faultless display. 8.

Andrew Conway: Produced two clinical second-half finishes to take the game away from the outclassed visitors. 8.

Garry Ringrose: Scored arguably the try of the game and was a constant thorn in Wales' side. 8.

Bundee Aki: Justified his selection ahead of Robbie Henshaw with the early opening try. A battering ram. 8.

Mack Hansen: Named Man of the Match in the stadium on a convincing start at Test level, which included an assist. 8.

Ireland's Mack Hansen is tackled by Louis Rees-Zammit of Wales. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Johnny Sexton: Squandered a couple of kicks in blustery conditions but drove the hosts on. 7.

Jamison Gibson-Park: Lively and kept the ball moving quickly to keep Wales constantly occupied. 7.

Andrew Porter: Immense all afternoon, with some crucial contributions in the scrum. 9.

Ronan Kelleher: Part of an imposing forward pack which picked up where it left off in the autumn. 8.

Tadhg Furlong: Outstanding once again to emphasise his status as arguably the world's finest tighthead. 9.

Tadhg Beirne: The Munster second row quietly goes about his business but was once again exceptional. 8.

James Ryan: A menace to Wales' defence and kept the hosts on top at the line-out. 8.

Calean Doris: Wreaked havoc almost every time he touched the ball to underline his burgeoning reputation. 8.

Josh Van Der Flier: Another hard-working afternoon for the flanker to keep his side in the ascendancy. 8.

Jack Conan: Continues to be a revelation since returning to the Test arena 12 months ago. 8.

Replacements: Andy Farrell's substitutes were solid but not required to change the course of a one-sided contest. 7.

WALES

Liam Williams: Had virtually no opportunities in attack during a long afternoon for Wales. 6.

Johnny McNicholl: Ran strongly for one of Wales' few chances in the first half, but it was largely a frustrating 80 minutes. 6.

Josh Adams: The switch from wing to centre did not really work as Adams found it hard going opposite Ireland's midfield pairing of Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki, and he collected a yellow card. 5.

Nick Tompkins: Ineffective in Wales' midfield on a day when Ireland dominated. 5.

Louis Rees-Zammit: Scored four tries in last season's tournament but barely saw the ball as Wales subsided. 5.

Dan Biggar: Captained Wales for the first time, but it proved an experience to forget. 6.

Tomos Williams: Struggled at the heels of his forwards as Ireland took charge from an early stage of the contest. 5.

Wyn Jones: Performed strongly opposite revered Ireland tighthead Tadhg Furlong in one of Wales' few highlights. 7.

Ryan Elias: Had a strong Autumn Nations Series, but could not reproduce that form. 5.

Tomas Francis: Worked hard in the set-piece, but could make little impact in the loose. 5.

Will Rowlands: A tireless first-half effort in adversity, but then faded after that. 6.

Adam Beard: Not the Ospreys forward's day in the lineout as Ireland ran the show. 6.

Ellis Jenkins: Could make little impact on the contest, with Wales outplayed. 5.

Taine Basham: Wales' stand-out performer. Scored a late try and made good contributions throughout. 8.

Aaron Wainwright: Found it hard going in opposition to a rampant Ireland pack. 5.

Replacements: Wales head coach Wayne Pivac rang the changes in the second period, but none of the replacements stood out. 5.