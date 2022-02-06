Cork basketball: Fr Mathew's click at last against Killester

Fr Mathew's 100 Killester 62

A SEASON-BEST performance from Fr Mathew's saw them crush Killester in the Women’s Super League at the Fr Mathew's Arena on Saturday.

To date it has been a season to forget for the Model Farm Road outfit and coach Niamh Dwyer was mighty relieved after the game.

“The last time I felt like this was when we defeated DCU Mercy away and the following week we lost to Trinity Meteors so I am not going to get carried away unless we can back this win up with another win away to Liffey Celtics next weekend.”

Few could doubt the brilliance of Dwyer as a player with Glanmire but now in retirement, she has found coaching can be stressful when results are not going your way.

“I am not going to lie but it has been frustrating this season as we haven’t found the type of consistency that’s required playing at this level and like many other sports, the focus is always likely to go on managers and coaches.

“When I was playing my one belief was to never to give up and thankfully that trait has stayed with me and hopefully we can finish the campaign with some more positive results,” added Niamh.

Shannon Brady has always been a class player over the years and despite getting some criticism with her recent performances she answered them in style with a player of the match performance.

In the opening quarter, Brady showed some lovely touches and midway through she helped her side command an eight-point lead.

Credit to Killester, although struggling to contain Brady at the post, American Myah Taylor always looked a threat but the home side had the advantage at the end of the quarter when they commanded a 23-16 lead.

Soon after, Killester suffered a huge blow when Irish international Mimi Clarke was forced off with a foot injury and her absence upset the visitors' rhythm.

The home side continued to play high-tempo basketball and for Grainne Dwyer, it was another outstanding display in the offence court.

Dwyer has had a superb career in the sport and although in the twilight of it she still commands respect by teammates and opponents alike.

The home side finished the quarter in style and a late Aisling McCann three-pointer helped Mathew's lead 48-32 at the break.

Fr Mathew's Amy Murphy goes past Killester's Rebecca Nagle and Shannon Powell during the Women's Super League clash on Saturday. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The trend of the game didn’t change on the resumption as Killester’s defence continued to struggle.

The visitors were relying on their American pairing of Myah Taylor and Shannon Powell to keep them within striking distance but entering the final quarter they trailed by 23 points.

Coming down the stretch the home side continued to dominate as this win was a breath of fresh air for all concerned at the Fr Mathew's.

Top scorers for Fr Mathew's: S Brady 29, G Dwyer 23, A McCann 11.

Killester: M Taylor 24, S Powell 15, R Nagle 10.

Fr MATHEW'S: A Corkery, T Byrne, A Fitzgerald, A Murphy, G Dwyer, A McCann, L Nolan, C McCarthy, M McCarthy, S Fitzgerald, S Brady.

KILLESTER: M Clarke, R Nagle, L Doherty, J Powell, K Kelly, A Connolly, E McCloskey, T Ducasse, R Malone, L Westbrooks, M Taylor, J Howe.

Referees: A Paulenskas (Dublin), S O’Shaughnessy (Limerick).