Tradehouse Central Ballincollig demolish woeful Killorglin

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 86 Killorglin 42

TRADEHOUSE Central Ballincollig had little difficulty in disposing of a very poor Killorglin side as they maintained their unbeaten record in the Men’s Super League at the Ballincollig Community School on Saturday.

This was a good shooting performance from the league leaders but you must question the serious decline in this Killorglin side.

At the start of the season, they defeated Neptune away with a buzzer-beater shot but three months later they look a broken side, their body language not what you expect from a side competing at this level.

The final tally of 42 points could be the lowest score by any side in the history of the Super League as they were totally outclassed by their rampant opponents.

There is little doubt this Ballincollig side are on a mission and coach Kieran O’Sullivan was delighted with his side's win.

“Our attitude is simple, keep working hard at our training sessions and get rewarded in games and today some of the players shot the ball exceptionally well.”

All eyes on the basket to see if this Tradehouse Central Ballincollig shot drops against Killorglin. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Ballincollig were quicker into their stride with consecutive baskets from Andre Nation (4) and Adrian O’Sullivan giving them the perfect start.

In fairness, the Kerry side were poor as they didn’t register their opening basket until the third minute but Ballincollig were struggling to exploit them and only commanded an 8-5 lead in the sixth minute but a Nation three-pointer settled them into their stride.

On the other side of the coin, Killorglin’s American Jermey Lorenzo Medina missed some very easy lay-ups but a late Adrian O’Sullivan three-pointer helped Ballincollig lead 18-9 entering the second quarter.

Ciaran O’Sullivan nailed a three on the restart and three minutes into this period a time out was called by Killorglin as they trailed 23-11.

To be fair Killorglin were dreadful at times and after 15 minutes they still only had registered 11 points as Ballincollig had surged into a 17 point lead.

In the closing minutes, Ballincollig basically went through the motions but two late three-pointers from Isa Xander Brandon put a little bit of respectability on the scoreboard at the break but the Kerry side trailed 41-24.

Adrian O’Sullivan got Ballincollig up and running in the second half with a deft drive to the hoop and when Nation followed up with a basket on the next possession it looked ominously bad for Killorglin.

Leading 67-34 entering the final period coach O’Sullivan could afford to use some of his fringe players in which Sean O’Flynn, Andrew O’Connor and Brendan Douanla all made impressive contributions.

In the end, this was more than a comfortable win for Ballincollig as they can now look forward to back-to-back games against the National Cup champions Tralee Warriors.

The first will be in Tralee on Saturday with Ballincollig hosting them on Sunday, a game that is sure to attract capacity attendances to both venues.

Top scorers for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig: M Sedlarevic 21, A Nation 18, C O’Sullivan 13.

Killorglin: X Alonso 13, E O’Sullivan 10, A Thomas 7.

Referees: M Landos (Dublin), M Thornhill (Cork), A Cleary (Dublin).