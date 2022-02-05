Cork camogie: Rebels beaten in Division 2 opener by Wexford

Cork 0-9 Wexford 0-14

A disappointing start for Cork as they lost out to a strong Wexford outfit in the opening round of the Littlewoods Division 2 National League in Castle Road on Saturday.

It was a tough start for Cork's second adult team against a Wexford side who were crowned Premier Junior champions and were able to field the likes of Aoife O'Connor, Linda Bolger, Sarah O'Connor and Aine Lacey, who all possess experience at senior level during their glory days in Croke Park.

Rachel Harty opened the scoring with a Cork point but with the crosswind favouring Wexford in the opening half, the visitors applied a lot of pressure on the Cork defence. Jackie Quigley, Ciara O'Connor, Mags Byrne, Aoife Guiney and Emma Walsh pushed them four points up inside 15 minutes.

Cork settled with three Joanne Casey frees and a Lauren Homan point from play, which had the sides level with six minutes to go to the break.

Lauren Homan gets past a challenge to score a point against Wexford. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wexford finished the half stronger with Ciara O’Connor and Byrne finding their range again.

The sides swapped points on three occasions in the third quarter with Casey and Ciara O'Connor continuing to nail scores from placed balls. Wexford were always dangerous on the attack and drawing frees, O’Connor made no mistake.

With Sarah O'Connor pointing from play with six minutes remaining, Wexford were four points in front.

Cork battled hard but could make little headway against a strong Wexford defence where Aine Lacey and Maeve Sinnott were on top. And with Michelle Marin and Sarah O'Connor ensuring a steady supply to their inside line they kept the pressure on the Rebels.

Casey had the deficit down to three points as she pointed a free with three minutes remaining but Wexford finished stronger with points from Leah Walsh and Ciara O'Connor to take the win.

Cork will be disappointed at losing but will value having got a good tough game something that will stand to them as the season progresses.

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 0-7 f, R Harty, L Homan 0-1 each.

Wexford: C O’Connor 0-6 (0-4 f), M Byrne, A Guiney 0-2 each, J Quigley, E Walsh, S O’Connor, L Walsh 0-1 each.

CORK: S Ahern; G Hannon, K Falvey, D Carroll; L Doyle, A Moloney, L O’Sullivan; R Harty, J O’Leary; J Casey, F Neville (c), L Homan; K McCarthy, H Ryan, K Walsh.

Subs: R O'Shea for K Walsh (44), A O'Callaghan for J O’Leary (56), G Hannon for L Doyle (62), N O'Leary for R Harty (62).

WEXFORD: L Brennan; S Harding Kenny, A Lacey, L O’Leary; M Sinnott, E Walsh, M Martin; A Guiney, S O’Connor (c); A Cardiff, C O’Connor, C Cashe; M Byrne, J Quigley, L Walsh.

Subs: L Bolger for M Byrne (38), J Dillon for C Cashe (38).

Referee: A Hogg (Clare).