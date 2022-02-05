Analysis has changed the way all the top GAA teams prepare

AT THE end of normal time in last week’s gripping All-Ireland club football semi-final, Kilcoo remained fully confident of edging past St Finbarr’s at O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Okay, they had blown a gilt-edged chance of landing the winning point from a scoreable free only to have it snatched away from them following a rush of blood by a defender.

Instead of watching Paul Devlin slot over his sixth point for a place in the final, the Ulster champions lost the free and went in for a jump ball instead before referee Brendan Cawley from Kildare blew full-time.

Onlookers believed this was a major turning point in the Barrs' favour but Kilcoo had their homework done on the Cork and Munster champions.

“We looked at their team and saw half a dozen players standing 6' 1" and more and we knew we’d have the legs on them,” said selector Conleith Gilligan.

And so it proved, Kilcoo outscoring the Barrs by five points to set up an intriguing final with similarly equipped Kilmacud Crokes.

Ceilum Docherty of Kilcoo kicks a point against St Finbarr's. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

What it shows is the level of scrutiny now involved in assessing opponents no matter what the grade, like second-level colleges managers seizing up rivals in challenge matches.

Technology has advanced this planning also with video analysis the order of the day for all teams involved in adult sport.

Dissecting statistics is another regular chore in post-match routines and it’s something that six-time Dublin All-Ireland winner Diarmuid Connolly picked up in his BoyleSports column following Armagh’s impressive win over the Dubs.

Rather than honing on absent players, Connolly, instead, picked up on the very low tackle count, the end product of unacceptable work-rate levels.

“I’m sure Dessie Farrell and his management team will be going over it because 47 tackles wouldn’t win you a junior game never mind a National League game against an up-and-coming side,” Connolly commented.

Armagh outworked Dublin. They were slicker on the ball and Dublin looked lethargic in a lot of their play.

“I don’t think anyone envisaged Dublin losing by such a margin, but Armagh were full value for it.

“They out-tackled Dublin by more than two to one and when you win the tackle count you tend to win the game.

“Kieran McGeeney had these guys primed. They were all bursting out of their jerseys and it’s crazy the condition they were in at this time of the year.”

MEASURE

There’s a source of fascination how tackle-count stats are compiled. It’s straight forward one or one, but how do you calculate a swarm tackle involving three players man-handling the guy with the ball?

Is that considered one tackle or two or three? Does it depend on the level of involvement, the main ‘hitter’ getting all the kudos and the others competing in the best-supporting-actor role?

Connolly admitted the early exit of Cormac Costello didn’t help the Boys in Blue, but insisted they need to work harder if they want to overcome favourites Kerry in Tralee tonight.

“He could have a huge year for Dublin with the likes of Paul Mannion not there and it made it a difficult start for Dublin. Still, they got away with it thanks to the other matches ending in draws.

“Dublin may need to find a couple of guys to step into the fray because another loss in the league will put them in bother.”

There’s never a problem motivating players when this pair cross swords and Austin Stack is sure to be heaving for Jack O’Connor’s first home league game of his third stint in the hot-seat.

Coughing up a winning position away to Kildare last week won’t have helped Kerry’s case either and as ever there’s pressure on those in green and gold.

Connolly, though, fully expects a home victory. “I can’t see Dublin turning it round against Kerry, who are probably a step ahead of Dublin at this stage even though they didn’t have the best of results either.

“Kerry had a really good start to the game and I thought they were going to blow Kildare out of the water, but their second half performance didn’t meet their standards I’d imagine.

“Kerry are at home though and Dublin need to pick it up.”