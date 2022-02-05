How underdogs Ballygiblin found a way to win on the road to Croker

FIVE minutes into last year’s Avondhu Junior hurling quarter-final between Ballygiblin and Kilshannig, on a wet Saturday evening in Glanworth, Ballygiblin were reduced to 14 men.

Having lost to Kilshannig in the semi-final of the competition the previous year, Ballygiblin were suddenly backed into a corner, but they fought their way out and took the game to extra-time.

Ballygiblin, who had the full 15 for extra-time, had another man sent off in the second half of that period, but they saw the game out. And the manner of the three-point win in the circumstances gave Ballygiblin huge confidence to go on and win the divisional crown and subsequently secure their first county Junior title.

The resilience they showed that evening against Kilshannig had been evident earlier in the season when they were 10 points down against Fermoy in their second group game before storming back to secure a draw.

That was the only championship game Ballygiblin didn’t win all season, but they’ve been on an incredible roll since that quarter-final win against Kilshannig.

Having so many dual players with Mitchelstown condensed their schedule so much that Ballygiblin had to play the Avondhu semi-final and final against Charleville and Clyda Rovers respectively within the space of four days. They continued to surf those waves of momentum when beating Passage and Dromtariffe over the following two weekends.

Ballygiblin drew a huge crowd to their Munster final win at Mallow. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Having so many dual players with Mitchelstown, who lost the county Intermediate final to Iveleary in early December, made it harder again to plan for a Munster club campaign.

Mark Keane had also gone back to Australia by that stage, which meant Ballygiblin didn’t have him available for the Munster semi-final against Caherline. Still, Ballygiblin dug out the win in extremely tricky conditions to qualify for the final.

One of the most impressive aspects of this Ballygiblin journey is how they have been able to find a way to overcome setbacks all season.

In their first game of the Avondhu championship against Killavullen, they lost James Mullins, one of their best defenders, to a dislocated shoulder.

Mullins didn’t return until the county final, when he was introduced at the first water break, before going on to have an excellent game.

Another of Ballygiblin’s marquee players, Colin English, broke his jaw earlier in the season and didn’t play until the Avondhu quarter-final. Then English hurt his hamstring in the divisional final against Clyda and missed the county semi-final and final before returning to have a massive influence in the win against Caherline.

Ballygiblin got Keane back for the Munster final but then they lost Darragh Flynn, who had an outstanding summer with the Cork U20s, for the game against Skeheenarinky. Flynn also missed the All-Ireland semi-final against Fullen Gaels.

Those who have watched the Junior club scene in Cork, especially in Avondhu, closely over the last few years have noticed a huge change in Ballygiblin’s attitude and approach. They were often accused of being mentally brittle, but they have shown throughout this journey that they are anything but.

Most of the games they won in Cork were all tight affairs. Ballygiblin went into nearly all of those knockout matches as underdogs.

Bringing in Ronan Dwane from Aghada was the catalyst for change. As well as having huge coaching experience from the club scene around the county, along with his time spent with Cork development squads, the Cork minors and a raft of years spent as Cork Intermediate manager, Dwane’s has clearly managed to impart that calmness and know-how onto this Ballygiblin squad.

DUAL DEMANDS

They have clearly worked hard on always trying to stay positive. And no matter the circumstances — injuries, having so many dual players tied up with Mitchelstown, having to play 16 games in 17 weeks between both codes, suspensions, losing some of their best players for the biggest games — Ballygiblin have continually managed to find a way to keep winning.

The journey has now taken them all the way to Croke Park, where they will face a powerful Mooncoin team. They also have experience at this level because some of these Mooncoin players have been on this stage before, having reached the 2017 final, which they lost to Mayfield by one point.

Mooncoin were relegated from Intermediate back down to Junior a year later but the club still had a huge landmark win that season when securing the Minor A title, their first win in the grade since 1979. It was all the more impressive again when coming against a Dicksboro side that has since gone on to dominate the underage scene in Kilkenny.

Many of those players have blossomed with this side which has been in devastating form all season.

Mooncoin have been wiping teams out with their firepower; in their last six matches, the south Kilkenny side have bagged 23 goals.

Kilkenny clubs have dominated the All-Ireland Junior championship, having contested 12 of the last 16 finals, winning nine titles. A Kilkenny side — Conahy Shamrocks — defeated a Cork team — Russell Rovers — when the final of this competition was last played in 2020.

Ballygiblin will be underdogs again but they’ve been comfortable with that tag all season. With Flynn back, they have a full squad to pick from for the first time all season. And after all the progress made, the momentum created, the confidence built, and the belief now instilled within the group, Ballygiblin will believe that an All-Ireland title in firmly within their capabilities.