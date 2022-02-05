Graham Cummins: What makes a good manager? It depends on your perspective...

BEING a football manager must be a difficult job.

It has to be a very stressful role with so many people to please.

Managers have to accommodate the owners of the football club, the fans, and the players.

It used to be a case that winning football matches was enough for a manager to be successful but the description of the job has changed and it is about much more than getting three points.

There aren’t managers who get to walk away from their job with their heads held high.

More often than not, for a manager, it’s a question of when they will lose their job, not if.

So what makes a good manager?

An owner’s perspective can differ from what they expect from their managers.

Some owners, such as former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, would see the running of a football club as a business rather than a hobby like Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Owners such as Ashley would be more concerned about their manager maintaining the club’s status in the top-flight without investing money whereas Abramovich has shown in the past that his priority is success on the pitch and without trophies to show at the end of the season, the manager will be searching for a new job.

Some might emphasise that the manager focuses on trying to promote youth players into the first-team squad and perhaps sell them for a hefty amount, therefore making the club large sums of money.

The supporters are probably the most difficult to please. Fans are the most passionate people when it comes to their club.

Owners, managers, and players come and go but the one constant factor is the supporters. However, supporters’ passion and loyalty can also be their weakness because they can be blind when it comes to realistic targets for their club.

Fans rarely consider the circumstances the manager is working under and are reluctant to show any patience to a manager to really stamp his ideas on the club.

A manager needs more than six months like Rafa Benitez had at Everton.

Rafael Benitez had only six months at Everton. Picture: PA Wire/PA Wire.

Every club claims to have the best fans in the world but the best fans aren’t the ones who make the most noise, they are the ones who are patient and understand that not every team can play free-flowing attacking winning football like that of Manchester City.

From a player’s view, I always enjoyed working for a manager who didn’t hold a grudge and one who knew how to handle a defeat.

Players and managers have disagreements but some managers, rather than let bygones be bygones, don’t accept that a player has spoken his mind.

Those arrogant managers, rather than call the player into their office to sort things out, act childishly and ignore the player and remove him from the team.

In my experience, managers who are comfortable with their ideas or opinions being challenged are the best ones, not those who believe that they are always correct.

ACCEPTANCE

Defeats are part of football, and I understand that managers should be upset after losing a game, but when a manager does not have the ability to make the training ground an enjoyable place the following week after losing a game, it creates a tense atmosphere.

As a player, you fear going into training the days after a defeat because the manager is just waiting for any excuse to punish a player.

I’ve walked into training on a Monday morning and said ‘hi’ to a manager and he would completely ignore me.

You feel as a group of players that you shouldn’t smile or laugh in training until you win a game.

Managers need to make the training ground an enjoyable place but those who sulk and cannot get over a defeat as quickly as they should are those who inevitably fail.

Players appreciate honesty from their manager. Too many times, a manager sugarcoats explanations to a player.

Telling a player he isn’t starting because he needs a rest or that a player is very much part of his plans, when he isn’t, doesn’t help a player. Players can accept when a manager tells them immediately they aren’t their type of player because they can then focus on finding a new club.

However, it’s frustrating when a manager strings you along for weeks, sometimes months, only to finally have the courage to tell you to search for a new club, meaning they have wasted your time in what is a short career.