Mark Keane ready for his first outing at Croke Park

SATURDAY'S AIB All-Ireland Club JHC final between Ballygiblin and Mooncoin (3pm) will be Mark Keane’s first time playing in Croke Park, but he’s hopeful it won’t be the last.

Having helped his club to win the Co-op SuperStores Cork JAHC last November, Keane returned to Australia, where he had been playing Australian rules with Collingwood, but at the start of this year he made the decision to cut short his time down under.

Plunged back in for the Munster final against Ballygiblin’s neighbours, Skeheenarinky of Tipperary, Keane played a starring role at centre-back and they cruised through their All-Ireland semi-final against Lancashire’s Fullen Gaels. Now they face their biggest challenge on the biggest stage.

In November of 2020, Keane of course scored the famous late goal for Cork to beat Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final, though this year he will be hoping to return to Croke Park with the county hurling final following an approach from manager Kieran Kingston. Before that, he is looking forward to playing their for his club.

“A lot of people have said to me, “You’ve probably played in Croke Park before,’” he says, “but it’s all new to me and I’m looking forward to playing on the big stage.

I played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and big stadiums in Australia, but nothing beats being above in Croke Park, does it?”

Coming through so many close games in winning the North Cork, county and Munster titles means that Ballygiblin are primed for another tough battle.

“Well, the only game we've won by a few points was the All-Ireland semi-final,” Keane says.

“We've come from behind in every single game so we've had no game easy this year. It won't be any different come Saturday when we'll be up against a very strong Mooncoin team.”

And, given that the Munster final brought so much in the way of sub-plots, there’s no fear of the occasion getting the better of Ronan Dwane’s side.

“There was probably more of a big buzz for the Munster final than there was for the All-Ireland final, just because of who was in it,” Keane says.

Ballygiblin centre-back Mark Keane wins possession against Clyda Rovers in the Avondhu JAHC Final in Buttevant last year. Picture: John Tarrant

“Jeez, when that game was over, we had a big weight off our shoulders. We were like, 'Thank God that's over,' because that could have gone any way.

“We were just glad was over and we moved on to an All-Ireland semi-final. But yeah, we're looking forward to the weekend as well.”

CORKER

Beyond that, Keane is looking forward to the coming inter-county season with Cork, having played in a challenge game against Kilmallock and then the Canon O’Brien Cup against UCC.

When he was in Australia, the GAA was never far from his mind.

“I used to always be involved with my club so I’d be checking in how they are getting on,” he says, “how many were at training sessions, what’s the plan leading up to the league and championship, how many gym sessions they were doing.

“I always got up to watch Cork play, even watch Tipp and Limerick as well, any games really I would have stayed up to watch them. Cian [McBride, his team-mate] would have been the same as well, he’s a big GAA man from Meath. Even though it’s not a big hurling stronghold he would have got up and watched hurling matches with me as well.”

And, once the chance to link up with Cork became viable, he jumped at it.

“I suppose I had been speaking to them beforehand a small bit,” he says.

I remember when John Meyler was there, I was speaking to him, that was just before I went to Australia.

"It was kind of an emerging talent [group] they had coming through there, they had a few players coming through and I was kind of asked into that.

“Diarmuid [O’Sullivan, Cork selector] would have been Ballygiblin's manager there for a few years and I had a good relationship with him and then we won the county final and they were asking me what were my plans.

“I went back over [to Australia] and then I came back and I told them that I was home for good and stuff like that so we had a few conversations then.”