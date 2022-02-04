Cork v Clare: League is a big step up from the McGrath Cup

TOMORROW: NFL Division 2, Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

THIS pair square up for the second time in a month with higher stakes on offer this time compared to their McGrath Cup meeting in Milltown Malbay at the start of the year.

Conditions are sure to improve given the wild weather which battered the west Clare coastline that afternoon and the quality of the Páirc Uí Chaoimh surface will further enhance the opportunity for the players to showcase their skills.

Cork won that day by 2-9 to 0-10 with the goals coming from Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk) and new joint-captain Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), who shares the honour with Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), taking over from Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s).

Hurley was on fire, scoring 1-6, and giving Clare full-back Eoghan Collins, who plays his club football with Ballyhaunis in Mayo, a difficult outing.

The counties, though, experienced contrasting first-round games in the league last weekend, Cork losing by 1-13 to 0-10 away to Roscommon and Clare overcoming Offaly by 1-13 to 0-7 at Cusack Park.

Interestingly, both sides included seven starters from the Milltown Malbay encounter in those games.

Cork included Sean Powter (Douglas), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Joe Grimes (Clonakilty), Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) and Hurley.

Clare manager Colm Collins, who is in his sixth successive season as a division 2 manager, retained goalkeeper Stephen Ryan, defenders Cian O’Dea and Alan Sweeney, midfielder Darren O’Neill and Darragh Bohannon, Keelan Sexton and Aaron Griffin in attack.

Cork also won the last league game between the two, a scorching hot day in Ennis at the end of May last year, and the scoring matched the high temperatures.

Cork won by 0-22 to 1-18 during a tight contest in which the rivals were level 10 times before the visitors found the finishing line, though they needed to win by four to make the promotion play-offs. Instead, Cork lost out on scoring difference, their +5 the lowest of Kildare’s +14 and Clare’s +9, resulting in a relegation play-off against Laois, which Cork won, with Clare losing out to Mayo for a place in the final and promotion.

Cork included half-dozen survivors against Roscommon, including keeper Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers), Kevin Flahive (Douglas), Tadhg Corkery (Cill na Martra), Mattie Taylor (Mallow) and John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), who scored 0-4 from play.

Cork veteran John O'Rourke. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

For their part, Clare had nine players on duty against Offaly, including the half-forward line of Pearse Lillis, Eoin Cleary and Bohannon with David Tubridy inside at full-forward.

Clare present a difficult challenge for what is sure to be another part-experimental Cork side and they’ll travel with confidence after starting on a high note. The Banner will also be keeping one eye on the Munster championship because of a favourable draw for a change, avoiding Kerry and Cork, and fancying their chances of making the final.

For now, though, it’s all about collecting points in a very competitive second tier.