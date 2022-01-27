Keith Ricken: League will involve 'tough love' for young Cork players

ALL teams in transition, regardless of the sport, carry a common burden on their journey, the need for time and patience from those looking in from the outside.

We see it across all the disciplines, from the high octane world of millionaire soccer players to the paid ranks of professional rugby, also, though with greatly reduced earning power.

And mention of power, the same principles apply to individual sports, too, like Waterford golfer Seamus Power, who has risen gloriously up the world rankings after so long in the wilderness.

For managers, it’s a stressful environment, particularly for those earning their crust in pro-sports, while their GAA equivalent appear to come under as much scrutiny in the bigger counties.

Ireland soccer manager Stephen Kenny felt the full force of the public gaze when he took over and results didn’t go to plan, but he seems to have turned a corner.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny knows how it feels to be under the spotlight of the public gaze. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Cork football finds itself in a similar position as new manager Keith Ricken stamps his mark by promoting youngsters, chiefly, but not exclusively from his 2019 All-Ireland U20 winning side.

Some have taken to the rigours of senior inter-county football with remarkable speed, notably full-back Sean Meehan (Kiskeam), who was bestowed with the vice-captain’s role during the week by the new boss, another indication of the esteem in which the Mary Immaculate College student is held within the camp.

His extraordinary progress is the exception, though, and understandably so because adult inter-county fooball doesn’t sit well with every player attempting to make a breakthrough.

After cutting their teeth with three McGrath Cup games, victories over Clare and Waterford and defeat by Kerry in the final, they took another step up the ladder against Roscommon in the league last weekend and it was tough going.

It’s all part of the learning experience as Ricken outlined afterwards.

“We’re trying to be A grade students, achieving 80% and last week wasn’t A grade in terms of shooting, passing and decision making,” he said.

And no matter who we have or don’t have that is going to take time and we have to give them that time.”

There are no hiding places in Division 2 going into the Clare game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow night and Ricken expects another challenging 70+ minutes.

Improve

“There will be a few more games like the last one, but I want the lads to turn up and be able to improve in areas in which mistakes were made.

“We can’t afford to have mistakes because the league is a lethal competition and it is a learning process for us and it involves tough love.

“We gave away the ball four or five times which hurt us and we can’t afford to be doing that.

“Yet, I was delighted with some of the younger fellows and they did well and we finished well in the middle of the field.

“We got a good response from Sean Powter and some of the other lads. Of course, it wasn’t easy for some of the new players stepping in, but where there is hurt, it instructs.

“It informs us and asks us what are we going to do about that the next day?

Do we revert back into our shells and have a fear of making a mistake or do we want to go again?

“I want us as a management and players to go again because that is what we want to form.”

Experienced referee Maurice Deegan is in charge following on from his Laois colleague Seamus Mulhare, who was on duty at Dr Hyde Park, and Ricken acknowledged there are learnings here, too.

“Sometimes you get a decision that goes against you and that’s not being critical of the referee.

“Sometimes, that can throw you, but the discipline of inter-county football is that cannot throw you, either selectors, mentors or players.

“It’s something we must learn and organise what’s coming next and not be caught in that moment. I thought it happened to us a few times last weekend.”

Cork name their team on Friday and not too many changes are anticipated from the 26 who travelled to Roscommon.