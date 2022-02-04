John Horgan on hurling: Pressure is greater than ever from fans

THE role of an inter-county manager is much changed from what it once was and the beginning of every season brings extra scrutiny, all the more so for those who were unable to make the desired impact in the previous one.

Ultimately, it’s in the hands of the players to get things right on the field, but now more than ever, decisions made by management in their team selection and how they react during the course of a game are being scrutinised to a far greater extent.

For the leading counties it’s all about being there or thereabouts at the business end of a campaign and failure in that regard adds an extra layer of pressure.

It’s all about winning now or otherwise significant progress being made towards achieving the goals of a national league, provincial or All-Ireland title.

The playing field that managers operate on is far more level than it used to be. In times gone by most of the early season money would be placed on Kilkenny to win the Leinster SHC and on Cork and Tipperary in Munster.

That’s all changed and in both provinces things have tightened up considerably with the 10 competing counties.

The new season begins this weekend with the national league and everybody starts with a clean slate.

The status quo has prevailed in the majority of the hurling counties on the managerial front, but it’s all changed in Tipperary, Wexford and Galway.

For the first time in quite some time there will be no Davy Fitzgerald patrolling the sidelines after he stepped down from the Wexford post and into his place comes former Tipp player, Darragh Egan.

There is a significant change in Tipperary too after the departure of Liam Sheedy, the Portroe club man unable to work the oracle again in his second coming. Former star player, Colm Bonner takes the reins now and in such a successful county as Tipp, there is that bit more pressure to deliver.

However, the main focus of attention on the newcomers to the managerial scene will be on Henry Shefflin in Galway, the county that more often than not promises so much but fails to deliver.

Shefflin has had great success with his club Ballyhale Shamrocks, but he may well find out that managing an inter-county team is a different story altogether.

Trying to get the best out of a county that has had so much success at minor and U21 will be a task that will be monitored very closely.

There is pressure on every inter-county manager and that includes Brian Cody despite the fact that his place is assured as the greatest hurling team boss of all time.

But past achievements are quickly forgotten if the standards that were set begin to dip and they have in Kilkenny.

The natives are starting to get restless on Noreside as the wait for another All-Ireland title is extended.

The only manager that has no pressure on his shoulders is Limerick’s John Kiely after the couple of years that he has had.

And there may well be another chapter or two to be added to that story.

There will be huge support for Liam Cahill in Waterford after his decision to turn down the Tipp job and everything will be at his disposal as his squad of players seek to take the extra few steps that are required to come up to Limerick’s level.

For every manager, winning silverware has become much more difficult, particularly in the championship arena after the very successful introduction of the round-robin format.

This season four inter-county team bosses will have their season terminated in early summer because only six teams out of 10 in both provinces will make it through to the All-Ireland series.

In the Munster and Leinster championships the margin of error will be at the absolute minimum.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston speaks to his team during a water break in last year's league. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

With the commencement of the national league tomorrow night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, every team boss will want to get off to the best possible start.

They will want to get a bit of early momentum going among their players, setting things up for what lies ahead.

There was a time long, long ago when supporters hardly knew who the team boss was. In fact in those days the title given to the man in charge was team trainer.

But now a team boss must get everything in the right line with the backroom team that accompanies him, the medical team and so on.

The murmurs will start very early if things are not heading in the right direction. The time at the top for a manager can be brief if progress is not being made.

Supporters are far more critical now, more demanding too from those that are chosen to lead their counties.

It’s often asked, who would be a team manager, because in these ultra competitive times it’s a full-time job in all but name, requiring fierce commitment.

Nobody can argue that and if your county is highly ranked the scrutiny on the manager is intense and there is fierce pressure to get it right And it all starts this weekend when winning your opening game is more important than it ever was.

That’s why the men at the helm will want to get it right from the off.