Ricken waits on Powter, who helped UL reach Sigerson Cup semi-final last night

A couple of third-level colleges games will occupy the attention of Cork manager Keith Ricken when assembling his team to play Clare in the second round of matches in Division 2 of the national league at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday at 7pm.

Seán Powter (Douglas) was centre-back in UL’s 2-12 to 0-13 Sigerson Cup quarter-final win over Queens University Belfast in Abbottstown while Seán Meehan’s participation with Mary Immaculate College in the second tier Trench Cup will also enter the equation.

Powter’s importance to the Cork cause is obvious, especially with so many youngsters getting their opportunities, but the county manager will be aware of the dangers of not overdoing his workload. The Limerick-based medical student played the entire game against Roscommon in demanding conditions at wet and windy Dr Hyde Park before teaming up with his student colleagues in attempting to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious Sigerson.

If Powter is included in the Cork team, when it is expected to be made public tomorrow morning, it would mean three games in less than a week, which is a lot for the time of year.

Cork have the buffer of not playing the following weekend, but Powter has a Sigerson semi-final to look forward to on Monday with the final in IT Carlow on Wednesday week (February 16), three days before Cork make the long journey to play Derry.

Chris Og Jones, who impressed in Iveleary’s march to the county intermediate A title with a string of high-scoring returns, didn't appear last night.

He came on after 45 minutes against Roscommon in difficult circumstances, when it was hard to make an impression. Jones was a starter in UL’s second game in the Sigerson against IT Letterkenny in the Connacht Dome, rubbing shoulders with Kerry great David Clifford in the process.

Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has the same issue as Ricken because Clifford’s in the middle of a hectic time already, part of the side which drew their opening game away to Kildare last weekend and gearing up for the visit of Dublin to Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

Meehan (Kiskeam) was named at full-back in the Cork team for the Roscommon tie, joint-captain with Castlehaven’s Brian Hurley, but didn’t start due to injury with Kevin Flahive taking over the onerous duties of trying to keep tabs on Rossies captain Donie Smith, who was in full flow. Mary Immaculate narrowly lost their opening high-scoring Trench Cup game away to Dundalk, coached by former great Oisín McConville, but rebounded against Trinity College, winning by 2-12 to 1-10 on Monday.

The Limerick college are in action again next Monday in a quarter-final against the newly named Technology University of the Shannon (TUS) Mid West Campus, who defeated their equivalent Midlands Campus by 3-9 to 2-11.

Meehan’s fitness isn’t the only concern for Cork because John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), who started centre-forward at the Hyde, contributing one of the team’s 10 points, didn’t complete the game.

He suffered a leg injury five minutes from the end and must be considered a doubtful starter for the Clare tie.

Galway’s impressive 1-14 to 0-6 win over Meath at rain and wind spattered Salthill on opening day has shortened their odds of returning to division 1.

They’re also playing on Saturday night, travelling to play Down in Newry, where the home side will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing loss away to Derry, who are now fancied to join Galway in the top tier next season.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY

NFL: Division 1: Kerry v Dublin, Tralee, 7pm.

Division 2: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm; Down v Galway, Newry, 7pm.

Division 3: Antrim v Limerick, Corrigan Park, 2.30.

SUNDAY

Division 1: Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 2pm; Monaghan v Mayo, Clones, 2pm; Donegal v Kildare, Ballybofey, 2.30.

Division 2: Offaly v Derry, Tullamore, 2pm; Meath v Roscommon, Navan, 2pm.

Division 3: Longford v Louth, Pearse Park, 2pm; Laois v Westmeath, O’Moore Park, 2pm; Wicklow v Fermanagh, Aughrim, 2pm.

Division 4: Sligo v Carlow, Markievicz Park, 1pm; London v Waterford, Ruislip, 1pm; Tipperary v Leitrim, Thurles, 2pm; Cavan v Wexford, Breffni Park, 2pm.

All-Ireland Club JFC final: Gneeveguilla v Kilmeena, Croke Park, 1.30.

All-Ireland Club IFC final: Steelstown Brian Og’s v Trim, Croke Park, 3.30.