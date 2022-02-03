Paudie Palmer: Reality check for Cork football, avoiding the drop is now the priority

ENDEAVOURING not to commence on a negative mindset, let us extend a céad mile fáilte, to the Allianz Leagues.

Whatever about the hurling, the four-division football version is probably one the most equitable GAA competitions in the land.

Our dear friends in the Green Party, not to mention the planet’s most famous schoolgirl Gretta Thunberg, may not be impressed with the fossil fuel that will be ignited by supporters travelling the length and breadth of the country over the next two months.

Of course, Eamon Ryan, Catherine Martin, and other members of Government should be more than happy with the value of these leagues to the economy. Maybe at some stage, the GAA could hire a firm of counters to arrive at a figure.

Staying with the theme of GAA sports tourism, what tally would we get if every cent associated with GAA activity was counted?

What does an U10 training session add to the turnover of a local shop for example? I would think that the total value of all GAA activity is in the order of millions.

Now let’s don the mourning gear.

Do statistics ever lie?

I would imagine that when Cork’s Director of Football woke up last Monday morning he was probably hoping that they do.

At the weekend, six Cork teams represented the county in a variety of competitions, five of them lost with the only streak in the dark cloud arriving courtesy of Mount St Michael Secondary School, Rosscarbery.

They defeated Listowel CBS 1-11 to 0-12 in the semi-final of the Munster Post Primary Schools Senior B football championship. However, in the other semi-final, Coláiste Treasa Kanturk lost 3-9 to 1-10 to Abbey CBS from Tipperary.

KINGDOM

Both Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-finals were won by the Kingdom aristocrats.

Tralee CBS had 16 points to spare over Skibbereen CS while Hamilton High School Bandon, despite a spirited comeback, lost by two points after extra-time to St Brendan’s College, Killarney.

Staying with schools for a moment, the 10-point defeat of Coláiste Pobal Bheanntraí in the Munster Post Primary School’s C football, by Dungarvan CBS has to viewed as another red-flag event.

Then we had St Finbarr’s who, despite a tremendous performance, came up short to the sheep-farming populated Kilcoo outfit from county Down.

The final entry in the dark weekend dossier came courtesy of the Cork senior football team in Dr Hyde Park against an under-strength home team.

I wish I could say lies, damned lies, and statistics.

Being burdened with negativity, I am almost tempted to ask, could those two underage All-Ireland wins in 2019 be compared to an oasis in a fairly large desert?

The U20 success surely would not have materialised had Kerry been allowed to play a guy called David Clifford. And as I am being mean and negative but did the minor success include two losses to the Kingdom?

Before, I have to descend into the need for medical intervention, can I return to Portlaoise on Saturday last to climb the positivity steps.

Was it the largest gathering ever of a St Finbarr’s supporting army? Credit and serious credit where it is due, their supporters were awesome in the positive sense of the word.

They were appreciative, numerous, noisy, uniform and so well behaved. I can only hazard a guess at the amount of club merchandise that was sold prior to the event.

This team allied to the input of a number of committed club individuals have ensured that they're now a vital player in the provision of social capital for many of those who live within its catchment area. I would imagine, that the underage coaching fields may need an extension.

HIGH BARR

For the team itself and those who guide it, the challenge now will be to view last Saturday’s happenings as a signpost on the journey rather than a journey terminus.

Billy Hennessy of St Finbarr's reacts to a decision by referee Brendan Cawley. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

At our last gathering, we mentioned that those who felt that promotion should be the main objective for Cork during this year’s league journey may have needed to alter their views slightly.

It gives no great pleasure to say that last Sunday’s happenings in Hyde Park reinforced that.

No point sugar-coating it, and I will leave it to few Rossie supporters that we met in the aftermath to sum up the day.

In their words, they just couldn’t believe how poor the travelling Cork team was.

I realise it was only the first league outing and it was in the month of January but this was a seriously poor performance. No fault with commitment but turnovers and poor shooting options were just too frequent.

You don’t need me to inform you, that Saturday’s game against Clare in Pairc Uí Chaoimh at 7pm is a vital one, particularly in light of the fact that after that they will play Derry away on Sunday, February 20.

Saturday’s fixture will be proceeded by a meeting between the same two counties in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League at 5pm. It would be more than a little disappointing if Cork didn’t emerge victorious in this one.

For the Cork hurlers, they will again endeavour to invite Liam MacCarthy back home in mid-July.

For the footballers right now, one of the objectives is to ensure that those with responsibility for organising the Tailteann Cup event, which will include counties relegated from Division 2, will not be sending the postman to Rebel land with Save the Date details.