Working with Colin Healy key to Kevin O'Connor's fourth stint at Cork City

AFTER leaving the club following their relegation from the premier division in 2020, Kevin O’Connor rejoined Cork City for the fourth time at the beginning of December.

The Wexford native believed it wasn’t a case of him ‘jumping ship’ when he left in 2020; more of a case of the player needing to refresh himself mentally.

O’Connor spent last season with Shelbourne before returning to City, and the former Preston player was immediately drawn to the club once he spoke with manager Colin Healy.

“It was never a case of me thinking that because we had been relegated, that I just wanted to leave the club,” O’Connor said.

“I was mentally drained. I felt I needed to try and be closer to home. I’ve been away from home from about the age of 17 and that just kind of caught up with me.

“I can understand some people’s views that I did jump ship, but that wasn’t the case. Sometimes it’s not just about the football side of things a player has to consider but the mental side of it too.

“Healers was in charge as well at the time, albeit on a temporary basis, and I explained to him I wanted to be closer to my family especially with the uncertainty with Covid.

“Dublin was only an hour away so it worked out well.

“I did enjoy my year at Shels. We had a very good squad and I enjoyed working under Ian Morris, but towards the end, and with all of the uncertainty, I was hesitant about staying.

“But I had a great year there because we won the league and I felt in a much better place mentally because of it.

“Healers was a massive factor in me returning. I think that once he contacted me I knew I wanted to comeback.

“I played with Healers in the past and obviously worked under him during the 2020 season. He is exactly the type of manager I need.

“He expects high standards everyday. He is going to keep challenging me and push me everyday.

“He doesn’t allow players to get comfortable or to go through the motions. I’ve seen that already in pre-season. It’s been a tough pre-season. I can tell you one thing; we will be a very fit team at least.

I feel in the best shape I have been in a long time.

"I don’t put that down to anything different I am doing off the pitch, I just feel good going into training and feel that I am getting something out of training.

“In the past, when I wasn’t at my fittest, I was fatigued and carrying little knocks and training was more about just getting through the session rather than actually benefiting from it.”

COMPETITION

O’Connor is optimistic about City’s chances of promotion this season and that, in signing Ally Gilchrist, City have signed the best centre-back in the division.

O’Connor believes that the onus needs to be on the experienced players in the team to keep reiterating to the younger players that the aim has to be winning the league this season.

“We have a very good squad. There’s a lot of competition for places.

“With the squad we have, we can be very flexible in terms of what formation we can play and we have already shown that in pre-season.

“Getting Ally to the club was a huge signing. I spent last season with him at Shels and in my opinion he is the best centre-back in the league and I’m not just saying that because we are sharing a house together,” O’Connor joked.

“He attacks a ball in the air better than anyone I’ve seen. He’s strong, he’s a brave player, and he’s a great character in the dressing room as well.

When we played against City last season in the second part of the league, I could tell that there was a plan in place for the club and they were going places.

“They had improved so much since our first meeting at Turner’s Cross. I knew that this season, there would be a different mentality at the club and that’s why I wanted to be here.

“Last year, perhaps the ambition was the play-offs but that’s not the case anymore.

“I think the experienced players have to keep reminding others that it’s about winning the league, not about finishing in the play-offs.

“But that will be tough with teams like Waterford, Galway and Longford.”