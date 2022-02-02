Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 17:53

Roy Keane is a candidate for the Sunderland job

Cork legend was at the helm of the Black Cats from 2006, his most successful period in management
Roy Keane. Picture: Dan Linehan

ROY Keane has been linked with a move back to Sunderland.

UK media outlets are reporting that the Cork man is set to be interviewed for the vacant position after sacking Lee Johnson over the weekend.

Keane started his managerial career with the Black Cats in 2006 before taking charge of Ipswich and assistant roles with the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

Manager of Manchester United Alex Ferguson and manager of Sunderland Roy Keane at Old Trafford in 2007. Picture: Getty Images
Manager of Manchester United Alex Ferguson and manager of Sunderland Roy Keane at Old Trafford in 2007. Picture: Getty Images

Despite the weekend 6-0 defeat to Bolton, Sunderland are third in League One and will be hoping Keane can reignite their promotion push.

