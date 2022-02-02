Maire to captain Cork ladies footballers for new season

Mourneabbey's Maire O'Callaghan has been announced as the new Cork ladies senior football captain for the coming season.

Dohenys Melissa Duggan is the vice-captain and like Maire will be a popular choice amongst the players.

Marie has been a key player for both club and county for some time and said she was shocked when she got the call from manager Shane Ronayne just before Christmas to tell her.

She is a versatile player and is as comfortable in midfield as defence.

“I was a bit surprised and it wasn't on my radar at all as I was focusing on the Mourneabbey season at the time,” said Maire.

“It's a huge honour to be asked and very grateful to my club for putting me in a position that I could be nominated.”

She follows in the footsteps of Ciara and Doireann O'Sullivan from her own club and Martina O'Brien last year from Clonakilty/West Cork.

“Ciara and Doireann have been fantastic captains in recent years and Martina as well last year, so I won't be short of people to look for guidance from.

“To be honest I have kept my head in the clouds a bit in this matter, so I don't really know what a captain does off the pitch so I will be looking to them and the management for guidance in these matters.

“Shane (Ronayne) has a fantastic management team in there so I am sure they will be helping me tick all those boxes and I don't think there will be too many tasks added outside of the pitch.

While it's early in the season and very early in her role as captain Maire said that the ultimate aim, like all counties, is to win the Brendan Martin Cup and bring the All-Ireland title back to the Rebel county for the first time since 2016.

“You always have to be aiming for the top honour when you are starting off any year and getting Brendan Martin would be 100% the aim, just like Meath and Dublin and plenty other counties.

“I think what we did last year was fantastic and credit to Meath they blew the championship wide open and will be determined to retain the cup. But we were with them until the final few minutes when they had that purple patch.

“It was tough to take at the time but it gave us lots of confidence that we can compete at the top level. I think the championship is wide open this year but it's going to take a lot of hard work in training to be in with a chance.

“It would be fantastic to get the opportunity to lift the cup and it's something I hadn't really thought about before, that it might come my way. It would be a huge honour to lift it on behalf of the Cork ladies football team. But there is an awful lot of work to be done in the coming weeks and months to have any chance of doing so and we are all well aware of how tough a challenge it will be.”

Cork start their league campaign away to Meath on February 12, and then a week later head to Croke Park to take on Dublin.

“It will be great to take on the All-Ireland champions in the first game to give us a measure of where we are at. We won't be too hard on ourselves no matter what happens as it's early days but it will give us a great indication of what we will need to do

“Dublin will be another tough tie as they will be coming back with all guns blazing having lost their All-Ireland title last year so it between them it will be a baptism of fire but I am looking forward to the challenge and as I said it's an honour to captain my county,” concluded Maire.