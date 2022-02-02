CBC and Bandon Grammar School bid for places in schools' junior cup semi-finals today 

THREE Cork teams are in Pinergy Munster Schools Junior Cup action today and tomorrow.

Bandon Grammar School, fresh from their 41-10 win over High School Clonmel CBS last week, take on Rockwell College, who were the most recent winners of the famous cup in 2019, at Musgrave Park today at 12 noon.

That’s followed by the meeting of CBC, who reached the 2020 final against St Munchin’s, which was never played due to Covid, and Crescent College Comprehensive at 2.15.

Tomorrow, it’s the turn of PBC, who were champions last in 2014, when winning the cup for a record 29th time, and Castletroy College, also at Musgrave Park, at 1pm.

In a senior cup replay Rockwell and Ardscoil Ris, who played a thrilling 24-24 draw last week, try for a second time at Clanwilliam Park to determine who meets Bandon in the quarter-final.

The west Cork school engage more Tipperary opposition at U16 level today in a winner-take-all encounter.

Bandon scored seven tries against HS Clonmel with wing Darragh Walsh crossing twice and out-half Rory Golden also touching down and kicking three conversions, but the Rock will be a different proposition.

Christians were the stand-out team in Group B of the qualifying tournament before Christmas, winning all four games with bonus points to top the section by a distance from Castletroy, Rockwell and Ardscoil.

Russell Foley heads up a coaching team of Joe Whelehan and AIL players, Paddy O’Toole (Highfield) and Rob Jermyn (Cork Constitution).

Centre Leo O’Leary captains a side which includes Charlie O’Shea at out-half, Daire O’Callaghan on the wing and Zack Coughlan, Conor Galvin and Cian Walsh in the forwards.

Crescent finished runners-up in Group A, winning three of their four games and drawing the other, 3-3, with Pres, who edged out the Limerick side by registering three bonus points to Crescent’s two.

Paul Downes is the Pres head coach and the team contains a formidable forward pack, captained by number 8 Rory Moloney and including Fionn O’Sullivan in the front-row, Denis Murphy at lock and Ben Foley at open side flanker.

Harry Murphy pulls the strings at out-half in a back line that has a cutting edge in James O’Leary at centre.

Both Christians and Pres have the safety net of another chance in the competition should results go against them, otherwise semi-final places beckon.

There is no such luxury for Bandon, though, against Rockwell with the winners advancing, but the losers making their exit.

And it’s the same position for the other game in the competition this afternoon in Limerick, where Thomond Park’s back pitch houses the St Munchin’s-Ardscoil Ris tie at 2pm.

FIXTURES: TODAY: Pinergy Munster Schools Junior Cup: Rockwell College v Bandon Grammar School, Musgrave Park, 12 noon; CBC v Crescent College Comprehensive, 2.15; St Munchin’s v Ardscoil Ris, Thomond Park (back pitch), 2.15.

TOMORROW: PBC v Castletroy College, Musgrave Park, 1pm.

Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup (replay) Rockwell College v Ardscoil Ris, Clanwilliam Park, 2pm.