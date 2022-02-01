Cork hurlers' clash with Clare moved from Páirc to Thurles

CORK will forego home advantage for the Munster hurling round-robin clash with Clare on the May Bank Holiday weekend due to the Ed Sheeran concerts at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The gigs at the end of April mean the surface in the Páirc will need work after and rules out any matches being held there in the opening weeks of May. The Rebel faithful will instead have to make the journey up the road to Thurles for the Clare clash.

The game was originally down for May 14 but has been brought forward to either April 30 or May 1.

The concert situation will also impact the footballers, who have home advantage for the Munster semi-final against Kerry on May 7 but that tie is set for Páirc Uí Rinn.

The capacity there is just 11,400 but could be upgraded to 15,000. The Cork footballers have used Páirc Uí Rinn a number of times in recent years for championship games, including a Super 8 clash with Roscommon in 2019.

DEMAND

The demand for that game won't be as strong as the hurlers' meeting with Clare. The last pre-pandemic Old Firm battle was in 2019 when 18,265 were at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. And that was a Munster final rather than a semi.

A board statement explained: "The management of both the hurling and football teams have been consulted throughout the process of arranging the fixtures, and Cork GAA would like to thank them for their support."

The hurlers did get the better of Dublin in a 2016 qualifier in Páirc Uí Rinn during Kieran Kingston's first season at the helm but Semple Stadium is viewed by many supporters as a second home for the Rebels. Cork are already due to head to Tipp to take on Colm Bonnar's charges on May 21.

The Leesiders beat the Banner in Thurles in the 2017 and 2018 Munster finals as well as the 2014 provincial semi-final and in the qualifiers there a year later. Last summer they narrowly edged the Banner in a sizzling qualifier in Limerick, while the hosts were victorious in a group meeting at Ennis in 2019. The year before Cork had defeated Clare in a group tie down the Páirc.

The Munster final is slated for June 5 featuring the top two teams in the group, with the third-placed team into the qualifiers, the same format that was utilised in 2018 and '19 until Covid saw a change for the past two seasons.

The Cork hurlers open their championship campaign on April 17 in the Páirc against All-Ireland champions Limerick before travelling to face Waterford on May 8 in Walsh Park.

Sean O'Donoghue of Cork in action against Shane O'Donnell of Clare at Semple Stadium. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

HURLING FIXTURES:

ALLIANZ LEAGUE DIVISION 1 GROUP A: Cork, Clare, Limerick, Galway, Offaly, Wexford.

SATURDAY: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

February 13: Offaly v Cork, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm.

February 27: Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm.

March 5: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

March 20: Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm.

March 26-27: Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals: 1st v 2nd from Group A and Group B; Relegation play-off: 6th Group A v 6th Group B.

April 2-3: Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

The group stage system from 2018 and '19 is back, each county has two home and two away fixtures, with the top teams moving into the Munster final, the third-placed side goes into the qualifiers.

April 17: Munster round robin: Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

May 8: Munster round robin: Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park.

April 30 or May 1: Munster round robin: Cork v Clare, Semple Stadium.

May 22: Munster round robin: Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium.

June 5: Munster final; third-placed team in the province goes into the qualifiers.

FOOTBALL FIXTURES:

ALLIANZ DIVISION 2: Cork, Clare, Derry, Down, Galway, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon.

Roscommon beat Cork in the opening fixture.

SATURDAY: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.

February 20: Derry v Cork, Derry CoE, Owenbeg, 2pm.

February 26: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.

March 13: Meath v Cork, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm.

March 20: Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1pm;

March 27: Offaly v Cork, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm.

April 2-3: Allianz Football League Division 2 final: 1st v 2nd, both promoted.

CHAMPIONSHIP:

Cork have drawn Kerry, with home advantage; the other Munster semi-final is Tipp/Waterford v Clare/Limerick.

May 7: Munster football semi-final: Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Rinn.

May 28: Munster final.