UCC's Perdue part of Irish squad heading to France for training camp

UCC's Caoimhe Perdue will be part of the Irish women’s senior hockey side that will travel to France next week for a five-day camp.

Catholic Institute's Naomi Carroll will also travel to France for the camp. The panel features 12 of the squad that qualified for this summer’s World Cup along with seven uncapped players who have been selected following recent high-octane sessions at the Sport Ireland campus at Abbotstown.

The new faces are: goalkeeper Holly Micklem (Old Alex), Eva Lavelle (UCD), Christina Hamill (Loreto), Siofra O’Brien (Loreto) and Katherine Egan (UCD). Charlotte Beggs (Ulster Elks) is another uncapped player who was part of the panel in Pisa while Caoimhe Perdue (UCC) lined out in uncapped matches for the senior panel in 2021 against Great Britain.

The side will travel to France on Monday and return on Friday, February 11, where they will take part in three uncapped games against France as part of the camp.

“This France series is the beginning of a new cycle with key events like the World Cup, the FIH Nations Cup and qualification for Paris 2024 all not that far away,” head coach Dancer said.

“I am excited to see how the wider squad of Irish athletes compete under the pressure of competition. We have included a good balance of experience and inexperienced players for our friendlies verse France.” The 2022 National squad will be finalised towards the end of February with Niamh Carey and Ellen Curran unavailable for the time-being. The remaining players from the World Cup qualifiers continue to be available for selection for the year ahead.

Ireland will find out their World Cup group on February 17 following the completion this week of the qualification process in Pan-America, Africa and Asia while New Zealand and Australia were confirmed as Oceania’s representatives.

The World Cup will be split across Spain and the Netherlands and take place from July 1 to 17. It will be followed by the European Championship qualifiers in Dublin from August 17 to 21 in a four-team competition also featuring Poland, the Czech Republic and Turkey.

And the year will be rounded out by the FIH Nations Cup in Valencia from December 10 to 17 in a high quality tournament which is listed as a potential qualifier for the FIH Pro League.

Ireland women’s squad for French camp: Caoimhe Perdue, Elizabeth Murphy, Holly Micklem, Lena Tice, Hannah McLoughlin, Sarah McAuley, Erin Getty, Jane Kilpatrick, Sarah Hawkshaw, Charlotte Beggs, Katie Mullan, Eva Lavelle, Christina Hamill, Sarah Torrans, Zara Malseed, Siofra O’Brien, Naomi Carroll and Katherine Egan.