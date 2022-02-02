Coade puts on finishing touch for Glenthorn in win over Temple United

Glenthorn Celtic B 3

Temple United B 1

GLENTHORN CELTIC produced a big performance to advance into the second round of the City Challenge Cup after a 3-1 victory over Temple United B at Glenthorn Park.

With just two minutes in, a long kick-out from Temple’s keeper picked out Christopher Dowdall who embarked on a run down the right channel and after driving past two defenders into the six yard box, he coolly chipped the ball past the advancing Glenthorn keeper and into the roof of the net.

Glenthorn responded promptly and after being awarded a free kick around 30 yards out, the ball was floated into the far side of the box where Robbie Coade lurked and the Temple keeper could only look on as Coade’s header struck the far post before going away to safety.

Another chance followed for Glenthorn on 28 minutes.

And when a corner was headed clear by a Temple defender, Glenthorn’s Jordan Cambridge pounced on to a volley which soared agonisingly over.

Glenthorn continued on the front foot and it was Coade once again who was on the end of some nice build up play when he saw his powerful low effort flash inches wide of the far post with the Temple keeper beaten – just before the interval.

Glenthorn started brightly as the second half got under way and again produced some lovely build up play involving several players that ended with Adam Lynch striking a rasping effort from outside the 18 yard box that smacked off the cross-bar before going wide.

But, Glenthorn were rewarded for their endeavours on the hour when Sean O’Halloran collected the ball inside his own half before producing a defence-splitting pass which was collected on the run by Adam Lynch and from 12 yards out, the striker unleashed a terrific effort that torpedoed into the corner to restore parity once again.

Five minutes later, Glenthorn found themselves in front for the first time in the tie with Neil Greaney producing an industrious run down the right before crossing low for Dave Nolan to strike a low powerful effort past the Temple keeper to make it 2-1 on 65 minutes.

Temple threatened then and after being awarded a free kick around 25 yards out, Gary Connolly cracked a low effort past the wall – only to be denied by a fine save from Aaron Spriggs when he had to stretch and parry away to safety.

But, it was Glenthorn who struck again with ten minutes remaining.

Temple were caught on the counter and from a ball over the top, Coade got the better of the last defender before striking his effort which came back off the upright, but from the rebound, he followed through to place neatly into the back of the net and make it 3-1 to Glenthorn B.

Glenthorn nearly put the icing on the cake when they came close to getting a fourth.

Coade collected from a throw ball on the left and after skipping past two defenders, he struck a terrific effort which was heading for the roof of the net – only to be denied by a magnificent save from Eric Healy between the sticks for Temple when he had to stretch to tip the ball over.

But, it mattered little in the end as Glenthorn B held on book their passage into the next round of the competition.