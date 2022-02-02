Carrigaline's Heidi Mackin is making massive strides

ONE of the most talented young soccer players in Cork is Carrigaline's Heidi Mackin who has made massive strides in recent months.

Having recently returned from a camp in Portugal, the 15-year-old was part of Tom Elmes' U16 Irish squad, where she played a key role in both friendlies and believes this recent experience has taught her a lot about the game.

I had the pleasure of coaching Heidi just for a small while in the FAI Centre of Excellence programme a few years back and her talent was very evident then. More importantly, her attitude and willingness to learn stood out.

It’s fair to see Heidi was a star at whatever sport she played. Although she excelled at both football and camogie, the fourth year Carrigaline student chose soccer and getting to captain her country has made the decision all the more worthwhile.

“I started off playing soccer at nine in Carrigaline United in which I played for a few weeks in the academy before I decided to give up and concentrate on camogie because both sports kept clashing,” said Mackin.

”When both codes were clashing, I stopped playing soccer because I suppose I had a massive love for camogie and I had already been playing it for a few years. That didn’t last for long though as I still had a great interest in the game so I eventually went back playing soccer and it wasn’t long before I made Cork teams.

"This really made me want to play more. Growing up I was always kicking a ball around my park with my brother and neighbours and sport was something I always loved."

She was also part of the Cork LGFA U14 panel in 2019 and '20, but despite reaching the Munster final never got the chance to play due to Covid.

"I then had the opportunity to play U16 but this clashed with me signing for Cork City U17 squad so that is when I decided to concentrate mainly on soccer. I did missing playing GAA, especially with my friends, but felt I needed to do this to reach a higher level at soccer and thankfully that has come to fruition."

Making the Irish team was what she dreamt about since a child. "

To get the opportunity to represent my country at U16 and U17 already has been amazing.”

Heidi Mackin and Julie Bowen from Carrigaline taking part in the annual CWSSL U12 Inter-county blitz four years ago. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sometimes all we need in life is a bit of luck and for Mackin being called into the Irish set up back in July due to another girl being injured, was just the break she needed. It gave her the opportunity to show the type of quality player she is and has since played a key role in both James Scott and Elmes’ international sides.

”I was on a standby list but got a late call up to go to Portugal with the U17s at the end of September. I got my first cap starting the second match and scoring the winner. I now have four caps for the U17s, one friendly and three competitive European Qualifier games and I have five caps for the U16 side, all friendlies.

“I am delighted to be able to have the opportunity to play for my country and have all my aunts, uncles, cousins, parents, brother, granny, friends and teammates be so happy for me. I don’t think it has sunk in properly yet because it was always something I dreamt of as a kid when I was playing in my garden.

"I captained the U16 team over in Wales, it was a massive privilege and I was delighted to have the opportunity to wear the armband. I was shocked at the fact four months previously I was trying my hardest to make the team and now I was captaining it.”

Mackin normally played an attacking role with her club but since linking up with the international scene has made the transition to defence, and the left-footed player has taken it all in her stride.

“At first I found it hard to adapt going from a midfielder/winger to a centre back because I was so used to looking for the ball going forward instead of now being the option to go back. To be honest I didn't care much about what position I was being put in if it meant I was making teams I was looking to get on.

"I now love playing centre-back and feel like I am understanding the role a lot better with the more experience I get there.

“Coming away from the camp in Portugal this week I think I have learnt more than any other camp because unfortunately the results from the double header didn’t go our way and they are the first two international games I have lost out of my nine appearances.

"It was a great learning experience, to be under as much pressure as the Portuguese put you on when you are on the ball and I have no doubt it will help me in the near future.”

For now the Cork City player hopes to continue making an impact and she is grateful to all those who contributed to her success to date.

“My family have been a major influence in my career so far. They have helped me massively in every way possible, giving me extra sessions, taking me to recovery places, always cheering me on at matches and have even travelled to all of my matches abroad, Portugal twice, Wales, Norway and Northern Ireland.

"A lot of other people who have influenced my career so far are past and present coaches in not only soccer but football as well. Brian O’Neill, Gus Bowen, Steve Williams, Steve Lambe, Niall Mangan, Michael Mitchell Jason Brown, Chelsea Noonan, Peter Rowe, Barbara O’Connell, Stephen O’Mahoney, Saoirse Noonan, Craig Robinson, the Late Mark O’Riordan, Brian Cotter, Lisa Walsh, Joe Larkin, my dad, Conor Meade of Maximum Football, all the coaches at Cork City and the international squads have also influenced and improved me on and off the pitch a lot.

"I have learnt so much from all the different experiences I have had in the camps. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”