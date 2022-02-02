Barbers a cut above in Mooney Cup tie against Healy O'Connor Solicitors

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2

Daz Barbers 4

FIRST DIVISION Daz Barbers caused the first upset of the this season’s Mooney Cup competition by knocking out Premier Division Healy’s on their own turf at Garryduff.

The experienced Damien O’Mahony netted twice for the visitors along with the equally prolific Darren Hosford and Joe Duffy.

Anthony Goulding was a tower of strength throughout for the underdogs. Goals from Steven Dwyer and Mark O’Sullivan kept Healy’s in the hunt but the hosts the hosts met their match in a highly motivated visiting 11.

Satellite Taxis 4 Trend Micro 1: Satellite Taxis, the last competing team to win the final back in 2018, safely made it through to the second round following a 4-1 win over Trend Micro in a highly competitive encounter at Deerpark Secondary.

After Breff McCarthy put Taxis one up, Jeff Abbott added a second before reduced the deficit. The hosts put the tie to bed after the break with further goals from Brian Wyse and man of the match Kian Fitzgerald. The host’s keeper Bryan McPolin was called upon to make a tremendous save at the finish.

Longboats 2 Marlboro Trust 4: Four-time winners Marlboro navigated their way through the choppy waters presented by first division Longboats at Crosshaven last Sunday afternoon to make it through to round two.

A hat-trick by Kevin O’Sullivan and a fourth from Colm O’Driscoll cancelled out the visitor’s two from Paul Fenn (penalty) and John McCarthy.

Telus International 1 SCS Crookstown United 7: Crookstown put their indifferent league form behind them by romping to their biggest win of the season courtesy of goals from James Kelleher and sub Jack Healy, two apiece, David O’Halloran, Liam Wall and Charles Kenneally.

Declan O’Donovan turned in another man-of-the-match performance for the visitors. Heartfelt condolences are extended current panel players, son Michael and nephew Aidan on the recent passing of Ger Deasy. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.

Jay Bazz 3 Brew Boys 0 (abandoned due to floodlight failure): The Mooney Cup first round tie between the all first division pair of Jay Bazz and Brew Boys failed to ignite last Friday night at Mayfield Community School when floodlight failure on three occasions forced the abandonment of the first tie this season with 20 minutes remaining.

Goals from Darragh O’Connor, top scorer Adam Hegarty and an own goal shot the hosts into an unexpected half-time lead before referee Gordon O’Leary brought a halt to proceedings.

Sports Gear Direct First Division: Lion’s Den 1 Co Council 0: Leaders Lion’s Den opened up a six-point gap at the top after a hard fought win over Co Council at Mayfield Park last Saturday afternoon.

The Den require 15 points from their remaining eighteen to guarantee promotion and only second placed Brew Boys can finish level should both win their remaining fixtures.

The hosts had the better of the early exchanges and went in front of the half hour when Tim O’Donovan controlled a long pass to set up Conor Leahy who in turn was upended in the area.

Dean Buckley duly smashed the resultant penalty to the roof of the net before Council’s Mario Fosca went close to equalizing when he eluded a hesitant defence to clip the top of the crossbar. The visitors came more into the contest in the second 45 but on a detiorating surface Terence McSweeney put the shackles on the visitor’s danger men Fosca and Rob Susek.

The Den’s Buckley and Council’s Fosca went close from free-kicks while the excellent O’Donovan’s deflected shot was brilliantly saved. Buckley, O’Donovan and McSweeney were influential for the winners while Fosca, Kevin Murphy, Chris Halpin and Brian Byrd shone for the visitors.

VIP Barbers 0 Suro Cars 2: The returning Paul McGill opened the scoring for the visitors on twenty-five minutes and former Grangevale star Ken O’Connor doubled the advantage five minutes later for midtable Suro Cars.

The home side, struggling at the foot of the table, belied their low standing by taking the contest to their opponents in the second-half and went close to scoring on a number of occasions. McGill, Aaron O’Connor and Mark Foley were the pick for the visitors on the day.

Cork Hospitals 7 Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 2: Cork Hospitals made it two wins out of two in the New Year by completing the double over Derrow Rovs. at The Farm last Sunday morning to remain in eight spot in the table. Matthew Scallan-Cotter helped himself to a hat-trick with Sean Kent (2), Conor O’Halloran and Cian Liston also among the goals.

Scallan-Cotter and Kent played starring roles for the winners. Top scorer Rory Galvin and Thomas Gale weighted in with the goals for the visitors.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division UCC United 4 District 11 1: Mo El Shouky (2), Walter Messina, header from a corner and Mohammed Abdulraheim scored in UCC’s win over District 11 at The Farm last Sunday morning. Luke Crowley replied with a consolation for the visitors.