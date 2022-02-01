Cork's Tyreik Wright joins Colchester United on loan from Aston Villa 

CORK footballer Tyreik Wright has signed for Colchester United on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

The Irish Under-21 international will join up with The U's this week, who are currently in the bottom half of League Two in England.

The forward started out the season on loan at Salford City in the same division. He made 18 appearances for The Ammies and scored one goal before he returned to his parent club in January 2022.

Once he went back to Villa, Wright played for their Under-23s in Premier League 2.

The winger is highly rated in the midlands, as he signed a professional contract with Villa last summer.

The 20-year-old from Ovens has risen through The Lions’ academy since he first joined them in the summer of 2018 from Lakewood Athletic in the Cork School Boys League.

Last year he played for Villa’s Under-23s in Premier League 2, before signing for Walsall on loan. Wright made 16 league appearances for The Saddlers and grabbed three assists as the club finished 19th in League Two.

Last year, he was brought on as a substitute against Wales in friendly for his Irish Under-21 debut.

He then played twice for Jim Crawford’s side last month in friendlies against Switzerland and Australia in Marbella in Spain.

Tyreik Wright of Republic of Ireland during the U21 international friendly match between Switzerland and Republic of Ireland at Dama de Noche Football Centre in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The quick footed winger has been consistently impressing for the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

In 2017 he was part of the Irish team that won the Victory Shield. He also played a key role in the Republic of Ireland’s run to the quarter finals of the Under-17 European Championship that summer.

This is the one of many moves made by Cork footballers in January 2022.

The highest profile transfer was done by Cathal Heffernan, who signed for Italian giants AC Milan on loan from Cork City.

The teenager was linked with a move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen but his signature was captured by the seven time Champions League winners.

Midfielder Adam O’Reilly also signed for St Patrick’s Athletic on loan from Preston North End.

This is his second loan spell in the League of Ireland following his stint with Waterford FC in 2021.

He played for The Blues for the first half of the Premier Divisions season, and the former Ringmahon Rangers star was coached by Kevin Sheedy.

He will now be coached by Tim Clancy, and he will be playing for a Saints side who are aiming for a title charge in 2022.