Hat-tricks for Meehan French and West in Ringmahon Cup CWSSL win over Springfield

A hat-trick each from Leah Meehan French and Shania West gave Ringmahon Rangers a comfortable 6 -1 win over Springfield Ramblers in the first round of the CWSSL Denise McCardle Moore Under 12 Cup match at Ringmahon Park last Sunday afternoon, four of the goals coming in a 12 minute spell midway through the second half.

The visitors had the first chance on goal in the 6th minute when Lily Baumann forced her way through the Ringmahon defence only to see her effort well blocked by keeper Zoe Mulcahy while at the other end chances fell to Ringmahon’s Leah Meehan French and Shania West with Springfield Ramblers keeper Lily Barry doing well to cover.

However, two goals in the space of 90 seconds from the 9th minute put the home side in control, the first from Meehan French who shrugged off her marker and slotted home from the centre and the second from West whose 20 yard effort went straight into the back of the net.

Despite conceding two quick goals, Springfield managed to pull one back in the 17th minute when Lily Baumann’s corner kick was met by Emily O’Connell in the centre whose effort smashed off the crossbar and over the line.

Springfield continued to press forward in an effort to look for the equaliser, forcing a number of corners which were duly cleared by the Ringmahon defence.

Ringmahon finished the half well, with West’s cross a little too long for Meehan French and had another chance just before the break which came of the post as the home side went in at the break 2-1 up.

Ringmahon’s West had numerous chances in the opening minutes of the second half but couldn’t add to her score, and it wasn’t until the 40th minute when the home side started to pull away from Springfield.

Their third goal of the game came in the 40th minute when West weaved past three defenders and scored from 12 yards with team mate Meehan French adding two more in the 44th and 48th minutes by running towards the goal for her second of the game and met a poor kick out for her hat trick.

Springfield, the game well and truly beyond their reach, still managed to press forward, with Ringmahon keeper Mulcahy gathering the ball ahead of Baumann and had to be sharp to turn away another effort by Baumann at the expense of a corner.

Ringmahon added a sixth goal in the 52nd minute when Shania West scored her hat trick of the afternoon scoring from just inside the area giving Springfield keeper Lily Barry no chance.

In the end it was a resounding win for the home side who are still a relatively new team and who now look forward to the next round of the competition.

Ringmahon Rangers: Zoe Mulcahy, Kaycee Brett, Maci Murphy, Kelsey Lynch, Ava Murphy, Abbie Cronin, Robyn Conway Delaney, Abbie McSweeney, Leah Meehan French, Shania West, Isabelle Sherlock, Sadbie O’Callaghan, Naomi Cumeen, Sophie Neeson, Labheoise O’Sullivan

Springfield Ramblers: Lily Barry, Nessa Leahy, Faye Creeny, Sophie O’Neill, Libby Meade, Emily O’Connell, Zoe Prince, Lucy Walsh, Lily Baumann, Hazel O’Sullivan, Katie Geasley, Lucy Burke

Referee: Hector Ramierez.