Hammies out but not down after supreme show of character

While there isn’t a literal old-school tie to bind alumni of Hamilton High School – the lack of a uniform has surely been a selling point to a few prospective pupils over the years – the sense of identity remains strong long after departure from the Bandon establishment.

At Mallow on Saturday evening, I tried to maintain a sense of professional objectivity as the

‘Hammies’ ate into a ten-point deficit against St Brendan’s College in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final. I was fairly successful for the most part, but when Conor O’Sullivan kicked a marvellous equalising point – fittingly, as he had been one of the key figures in the fightback – to level the game in injury time, there was a fist-pump in the press box.

St Brendan’s are Corn Uí Mhuirí royalty – they head the roll of honour with 22 titles – and they responded with a lead point, but there was still time for the Hammies to level things again, with 64 minutes on the clock, when a free was won 35 yards out. It was far from easy but captain Richard O’Sullivan was unfazed as he stroked the ball between the posts. Against all odds – trailing by 1-9 to 0-3 at half-time and 1-14 to 1-4 after 44 minutes – they were going to extra time, 1-15 to 3-9 the scoreline.

When the team returned to the field for the additional 20 minutes, they were did so through a guard of honour of panel members and supporters. If it was a film, they would of course have gone on and won, but instead St Brendan’s came out on top. That’s sport – not always fair but often so absorbing.

The Hamilton players were naturally gutted, but their journey will ensure a bond that lasts for decades. During the original lockdown, an interview with Keith Ricken ended with him saying: “When you look back, the details don’t really matter as much as the feelings, that’s what you bring with you.”

Ultimately, the feeling among anyone associated with the Hammies as they left Mallow on Saturday evening was pride, as outlined by manager John O’Sullivan.

“Me and all of the school community are extremely proud of the Hammies lads,” he said.

“The heart, determination and skill they showed to come back in the second half was immense. We are gutted to lose but can’t fault the effort the lads put in.”

That result and Skibbereen Community School’s defeat to Tralee CBS in the other semi-final means that the finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí and Dr Harty Cup will be Cork-free affairs. In third-level GAA, UCC and MTU Cork are already eliminated from the Sigerson Cup but both colleges remain alive in the Fitzgibbon.

In fact, two Leeside institutions are assured of knockout spots ahead of this weekend’s final round of group games and their matches will serve to decide first and seconds places in their pools.

UCC are in Group A and wins away to Mary Immaculate College and at home to UCC have guaranteed them progression while NUI Galway have also seen off the other two. The sides meet at Dangan in Galway at 4.45pm on Wednesday (note change of time from original 2pm slot) and the winners will advance as group winners while the losers will finish second.

Last week, UCC racked up a tally of 3-22 in overcoming UCD at the Mardyke, with Mark Kehoe, Pádraig Power, Conor Cahalane, Daire Connery and William Henn all featuring among the scorers.

Tom Kingston’s side will look to maintain their momentum but an NUIG side featuring Evan Niland and Brian Concannon will be difficult to dislodge.

MTU Cork are in a three-team group with Galway-Mayo IT and Trinity College and sat out the first round of games as GMIT beat their Dublin opponents. That meant that victory away to Trinity last week would be enough for the former CIT to advance and Liam O’Shea and Tomás Howard combined for 15 points in a 1-22 to 1-16 win, the goal scored by Alan Walsh.

On Thursday night, they welcome GMIT to Bishopstown and it’s a similar similar to the other Cork-Galway tie. With both Cork colleges on opposite sides of the quarter-final draw, the hope is that both will be able to advance to the semis and beyond.